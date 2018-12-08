mach

This is what the wind sounds like on Mars

NASA’s Mars InSight lander touched down on the red planet last week, and it has already made history: by capturing rumbling vibrations over its solar panels, we have been able to hear the first sound ever recorded from the surface of another planet.Dec. 8, 2018

  • This is what the wind sounds like on Mars

    01:21

  • Chinese spacecraft aims to explore far side of moon

    00:45

  • What a giant tortoise’s genome can teach us about longevity

    01:14

  • Cracking the code to treat blindness

    08:04

  • What is Quantum Computing?

    02:36

  • The algorithm that will keep you buying on Cyber Monday

    02:27

Best of MACH

Play All
Play All