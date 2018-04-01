Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

This robot gets goosebumps when it’s happy

Cornell researchers have built a robot prototype that can express its emotions through its skin. The idea is to experiment with new ways of interacting with robots.Jun.04.2018

Mach

  • This robot gets goosebumps when it’s happy

    01:04

  • Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time

    05:09

  • Can the Great Barrier Reef survive the assault of pollution and climate change?

    02:32

  • The Milky Way galaxy is probably much bigger than we thought

    01:21

  • Manhattanhenge: It’s all about the angles

    01:40

  • How spell-check algorithms detect typos

    02:18

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach