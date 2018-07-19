Sign up for the MACH newsletter
This ship is on a six-year-long journey to prove that zero-emission ocean travel is possible
The ‘Energy Observer’ is a hydrogen powered boat that’s circling the planet with 101 stopovers planned. It was launched in 2017 and has already covered 8017 nautical miles. With its creators focused on developing clean energy initiatives, the Energy Observer could become the first hydrogen vessel to make this trip.
