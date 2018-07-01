Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
Weird Science
Trying to forget an ex? How memory manipulation from 'Eternal Sunshine' might work
When Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was released in 2004, it was acclaimed in part for its unique concept: A New York-based company called Lacuna peddles a service any heartsick ex-lover has dreamed of: Erase this person from my memory. Make me forget they ever existed. In the movie, memory manipulation is both compelling and repelling. And in real life…we’re closer than you might think. This is Mach at the Movies.
Mach
Trying to forget an ex? How memory manipulation from 'Eternal Sunshine' might work03:48
Pluto's status: It's complicated02:18
A mutant plastic-eating enzyme could help solve the world’s waste problem02:03
Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time05:09
This robot gets goosebumps when it’s happy01:04
Can the Great Barrier Reef survive the assault of pollution and climate change?02:33
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach