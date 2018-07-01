Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

WATCH LIVE: Briefing with Secretary Pompeo ahead of G7, Singapore summits

Weird Science

Trying to forget an ex? How memory manipulation from 'Eternal Sunshine' might work

When Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was released in 2004, it was acclaimed in part for its unique concept: A New York-based company called Lacuna peddles a service any heartsick ex-lover has dreamed of: Erase this person from my memory. Make me forget they ever existed. In the movie, memory manipulation is both compelling and repelling. And in real life…we’re closer than you might think. This is Mach at the Movies.Jun.07.2018

Mach

  • Trying to forget an ex? How memory manipulation from 'Eternal Sunshine' might work

    03:48

  • Pluto's status: It's complicated

    02:18

  • A mutant plastic-eating enzyme could help solve the world’s waste problem

    02:03

  • Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time

    05:09

  • This robot gets goosebumps when it’s happy

    01:04

  • Can the Great Barrier Reef survive the assault of pollution and climate change?

    02:33

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach