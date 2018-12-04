What a giant tortoise’s genome can teach us about longevity

Health Care

What giant tortoise Lonesome George's genome can teach us about longevity

Lonesome George, a last of his kind giant tortoise, died in 2012; but, his genome is telling us new information about his longevity. Scientists have found that his genome contained key generic variants that are linked to cancer suppression, DNA repair, and immune response.Dec. 4, 2018

