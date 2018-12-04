What a giant tortoise’s genome can teach us about longevity

What giant tortoise Lonesome George's genome can teach us about longevity
Lonesome George, a last of his kind giant tortoise, died in 2012; but, his genome is telling us new information about his longevity. Scientists have found that his genome contained key generic variants that are linked to cancer suppression, DNA repair, and immune response.
What a giant tortoise’s genome can teach us about longevity01:14
Cracking the code to treat blindness08:04
What is Quantum Computing?02:36
The algorithm that will keep you buying on Cyber Monday02:27
Consider the wishbone: From dinosaur holdover to Thanksgiving leftover01:33
Why we eat when we’re not hungry02:14