Is Facebook’s future hanging in the balance?

WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before House committee

News

What Mark Zuckerberg's testimony means for the future of Facebook

Facebook recently admitted that almost 87 million users’ personal data was affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Now Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress. As lawmakers investigate the issue further, what does this mean for Facebook’s future? Definitely not the end.Apr.10.2018

