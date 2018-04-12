Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, 57 years ago today

On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, made history at the age of 27 by completing a single orbit of Earth in approximately 108 minutes. After more than 50 years, Gagarin’s journey is still regarded as a key moment in space history that paved the way for all future space endeavors that followed.Apr.12.2018

