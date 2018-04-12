Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, 57 years ago today

Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
News
On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, made history at the age of 27 by completing a single orbit of Earth in approximately 108 minutes. After more than 50 years, Gagarin’s journey is still regarded as a key moment in space history that paved the way for all future space endeavors that followed.Apr.12.2018
Mach
Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, 57 years ago today02:17
Cambridge Analytica used powerful algorithms to trawl through Facebook user data, here’s how they worked02:52
Is Facebook’s future hanging in the balance?02:30
A brief history of chemical weapons03:01
Virgin Galactic takes space tourism to new heights02:06
Floating on air: This boat-plane hybrid could revolutionize traveling by sea01:29
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.