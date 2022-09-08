Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for 20 years, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, the award-winning broadcast television journalist who served as chief anchor of CNN for two decades, died on Wednesday, his family said in a statement to the cable news network.

He was 82.

Shaw was CNN's first chief anchor when the 24/7 cable news channel launched on June 1, 1980, instantly setting a standard of consummate professionalism and earning the trust of millions of viewers.

Funeral services will be held for family members and invited guests, with a public memorial service planned at a later date, Shaw's family said in the statement.

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago," Shaw's family said. "The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time."

Shaw covered some of the pivotal stories of the last three decades, including the student uprising in Tiananmen Square in 1989, the 1994 California earthquake, the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the 2000 presidential race.

He was dubbed one of the "Boys of Baghdad," a group of reporters who chronicled the start of the Persian Gulf War beginning on Jan. 16, 1991, from a hotel room in Iraq alongside colleagues Peter Arnett and John Holliman, according to a biography on CNN's website.

