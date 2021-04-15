CBS News names Hearst executive as next chief

CBS News has found its new leader.

Neeraj Khemlani, an executive vice president at Hearst Newspapers, has signed a deal with ViacomCBS to take the top leadership position at CBS News, according to two sources with knowledge of the deal.

The move is something of a homecoming for Khemlani, who got his start as an associate producer at ABC News and went on to spend eight years as a producer for CBS’s 60 Minutes. He later served as vice president and general manager of Yahoo News before joining Hearst, where he now serves as executive vice president and deputy chief of newspapers.

Khemlani did not respond to an email requesting comment. CBS spokespeople Chris Ender and Justin Dini also did not respond to a request for comment.

Khemlani will replace Susan Zirinsky, a 40-year veteran of CBS News who took the top job two years ago. While Zirinsky made some notable changes, including revamping "CBS This Morning," ratings for both the morning and evening broadcasts declined during her tenure, reflecting the broad, longstanding declines taking place across the industry.

The shakeup comes as television news is undergoing a slew of leadership changes. Kimberly Godwin, a CBS News executive who was also in contention for Zirinsky's position, was this week named president of ABC News, as NBC News first reported last week.

In cable, Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC, became the first black woman to lead a cable news network earlier this year. CNN president Jeff Zucker has also announced his intention to step down by the end of 2021. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC.)

Zirinsky, a veteran news producer who often chafed at the corporate bureaucracy required of her current position, is now in talks to sign a production deal with ViacomCBS that would see her creating news content across the company's platforms, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Wall Street Journal first reported on that deal Tuesday.