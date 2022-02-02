CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns after failing to disclose relationship with colleague

Jeff Zucker announced his resignation as the president of CNN on Wednesday, telling employees that he was required to disclose a relationship with a close colleague but had failed to do so.

In a companywide email, Zucker said he would be stepping down after nine years. The decision came after he was asked about a "consensual relationship with my closest colleague" as part of the investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The email was tweeted by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years," Zucker said. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

The email did not name who Zucker was in a relationship with, but Stelter reported that it was CNN executive Allison Gollust.

Gollust admitted to her involvement in a separate memo to employees, according to Stelter.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust wrote. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Zucker's exit comes almost exactly a year after CNN reported that he was close to an exit but decided to stay on with the network until at least the end of 2021. A former NBC executive, Zucker joined CNN in 2013 to help help the worldwide operation.

The email did not explain why the president of the network was questioned as part of an investigation into Cuomo, an anchor who was fired in December.

Cuomo was investigated by the network for aiding his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual misconduct allegations.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.