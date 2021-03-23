Disney's 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella' will stream on same day as theatrical releases

Disney said Tuesday it will release two upcoming blockbusters on its Disney+ streaming service the same day they premiere in theaters, a landmark moment in Hollywood's gradual concession to changing consumer demand.

Both "Cruella" and "Black Widow," the highly anticipated summer blockbuster from Marvel Studios, will be available on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99 on the same day they hit theaters, the company said. "Cruella" will premiere May 28, and "Black Widow" will premiere July 9.

"Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences," Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney's distribution division, said in a statement.

The "Black Widow" release is especially significant: Marvel has long been Hollywood's dominant force at the box office and is the last studio to consistently draw sizable audiences to theaters in the age of streaming.

The concurrent release of "Black Widow" in theaters and on Disney+ will therefore be a test for the nation's theaters, which have already suffered from closures during the pandemic.

Disney is following in the footsteps of AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which announced in December that Warner Bros.’ theatrical debuts would be available on its streaming service, HBO Max, the same day.

"I think the consumer is probably more impatient than they've ever been before," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said earlier this month at a conference held by Morgan Stanley. "Particularly since now they've had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much when they want them."

Disney also announced that Disney and Pixar’s "Luca" will go straight to Disney+ on June 18 without a theatrical release. Disney ran a similar distribution strategy last year for "Soul," which is currently nominated for the Academy Award for best animated feature.