Jennifer Lopez announces new album ‘This Is Me ... Now’

Jennifer Lopez announced Friday that she will be releasing a new album titled “This Is Me…Now.”

The news comes on the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, “This Is Me…Then.”

Lopez shared a video of herself recreating the “This Is Me…Then” album cover. As the camera zooms in on her face, she takes off her beanie and the shot changes to show her in a different outfit with her hair blowing in the wind.

“This is me now,” she says.

Described as a “new era” for Lopez per a press release, “This Is Me...Now” will include “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love while sharing some of her most vulnerable truths.”

“An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all,” the press release said, teasing more personal projects that the artist is set to release in 2023.

While Lopez has released numerous singles and the “Marry Me” soundtrack earlier this year, this is her first album in eight years, since 2014’s “A.K.A.”

Lopez has been counting down to the 20th anniversary of “This Is Me...Then.” On Nov. 4, she shared a throwback video of herself talking about the album.

“It’s crazy to see myself talking about showing my kids this album 20 years from then, and here we are!!!! So much has changed…I have changed…but some things have stayed the same,” she captioned the Instagram video, which has since been taken down. “Life is a poetically beautiful and sometimes broken road… #20yearsofTHISISMETHEN.”

The 2002 album “This Is Me...Then” was released at the height of Lopez’s romance with Ben Affleck. After getting engaged in 2003, and earning the couple name “Bennifer,” they split in 2004, citing “excessive media attention.”

The album included a song titled “Dear Ben” and the actor was famously seen in the “Jenny From the Block” music video.

Lopez and Affleck would go on to rekindle their romance in 2021, after she and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Dubbed Bennifer 2.0, they got engaged in April 2022 and got married in Las Vegas in July before having a wedding ceremony in October.

Most recently the “Hustlers” star shared a video of her and her husband cuddling.

“I found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been,” she says in the video.