Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox News

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will officially join Fox News, the network announced Tuesday.

The news, which was announced by Fox News host Harris Faulkner, comes after weeks during which the network had equivocated about McEnany's role at the network. It was not immediately clear what her role will be at the company.

"It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family," Faulkner said. "We will be seeing much more of her."

A spokesperson for Fox News declined to comment beyond Faulkner's statements.

McEnany, a former CNN contributor, was a spokesperson for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and took on the role of White House press secretary last spring.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.