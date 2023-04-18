Fox News-Dominion live updates: Jury officially selected

First witness could be former Dominion spokesperson The first witness who could be called to the stand is Tony Fratto, a veteran communications professional who acted as a spokesman for Dominion during the 2020 presidential election, according to CNBC's Eamon Javers. Fratto is now the global head of communications for Goldman Sachs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He served as a spokesperson for the George W. Bush administration, including a three-year stint as deputy White House press secretary. Share this -





Link copied

Inside the courtroom: Lawyers packed in like sardines The court prohibits reporters from sending dispatches in real-time while inside the courtroom, but Jane C. Timm offers this view from the room while on lunch break. The Delaware Superior Court’s largest courtroom is packed to the gills for the first day of trial, with lawyers, reporters, publicists and members of the public filling the long rows of wooden benches. While the top lawyers sit at cushy chairs in front of large desks inside the well of the court, more than a dozen of their law firm colleagues are in the first rows behind the bar. Those colleagues — a mix of lawyers and support staff — are packed so tightly that some have arms around their colleagues. Rows of reporters sit behind them clacking away on keyboards, earning a request from Davis that reporters attempt to type more quietly so as not to make the jurors think one moment is more noteworthy than others. In this room, the typing itself can cause quite a din and the judge said he worried it would influence the jury. Share this -





Link copied

HBO documentary included in Fox's list of exhibits No. 4,787 on Fox's list of exhibits is the HBO documentary film "Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections," which premiered in March 2020. The 90-minute film "takes a chilling look into the vulnerability of election technology," according to a summary on HBO Max's website. The film prominently features Harri Hursti, a leading voting security expert. It was not immediately clear why Fox put "Kill Chain" on its list of exhibits. The document shows that Dominion's lawyers objected to its inclusion on hearsay grounds. Share this -





Link copied

The judge said the court will resume at 1:30 p.m. ET and hear first from Dominion's team. Share this -





Link copied

Court breaks for lunch The court just started a lunch break that is expected to last approximately an hour. Share this -





Link copied

Judge lays out trial days for jurors Davis gave jurors a preview of what the days in court would look like. He said the days' proceedings would begin at 9:30 a.m. each day, and would wrap up at about 4:30 p.m., though he indicated they could go a little longer or shorter depending on the flow of the trial. Share this -





Link copied

Opening statements to take up most of the afternoon The judge told jurors opening statements will begin after they have lunch. Each side is expected to take 90 minutes, so the statements are expected to take up most of the afternoon session. The judge said the first witness in the case will be called Wednesday. Share this -





Link copied

Judge calls jury in for instructions The judge called in the jury to deliver instructions on their use of notes, impartiality and what to expect moving forward. He will allow jurors to take notes to help with recollection. The judge also said it would be a violation of their sworn duty to base their decision on anything besides evidence presented in the case. He also told the jurors not to read the coverage of the trial. The court will break for lunch after instructions, which will be followed by opening statements. Share this -





Link copied

Judge warns courtroom not to take photos or record proceedings The judge began by announcing that one person in the courtroom had been forced to leave after being caught taking photos — in violation of the rules set forth for the trial. The removed attendee was a Fox News PR representative. The judge said that person told court officials that others were posting on Twitter — also a violation of the rules — from inside the courtroom. The judge warned that anyone who was found breaking the rules would be removed and could be held in contempt of court. Share this -





Link copied

What we learned from Murdoch's deposition Murdoch is expected to be called to take the stand; his previous testimony in the case has already been made public in court filings. Fox News was “trying to straddle the line between spewing conspiracy theories on one hand, yet calling out the fact that they are actually false on the other,” the News Corp. executive chairman said in his deposition. Murdoch acknowledged in testimony that some hosts, including Sean Hannity, Dobbs and Bartiromo, had done more than just give a platform to baseless claims of voter fraud. “Yes,” the media magnate said, according to the filings. “They endorsed.” Read the full story here. Share this -





Link copied

Dominion exhibit list is really long Dominion submitted its list of trial exhibits to the court, and it's lengthy — more than 7,000 exhibits. The list of 7,021 exhibits includes videos and transcripts from Fox, emails and text exchanges involving Fox employees, Trump tweets and a variety of other documents. Fox's exhibit list is not short either — it includes 5,169 items. Share this -





Link copied

The jury is in place The court has now seated 12 jurors and selected 12 alternates. Share this -





Link copied

ICYMI: The judge rebuked Fox last week Davis scolded Fox's lawyers last Wednesday, sanctioning the media company for withholding evidence in the trial. He said he was considering an investigation and formal censure. Davis was frustrated that Fox had not turned over evidence in a timely manner, including recordings of Bartiromo speaking with longtime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani about Dominion. In one audio clip, a Trump official can be heard telling Fox News "there weren't any physical issues with the [voting] machines" during inspections. The day before Davis sanctioned Fox, the judge appeared frustrated that the network had not been straightforward about Rupert Murdoch's role as leader of the media giant. "This is a problem," the judge said, according to a court transcript. "I need to feel comfortable when you represent something to me that is the truth." Fox lawyers later apologized in a letter to the judge for the "misunderstanding." Share this -





Link copied

The jury is seated Twelve jurors have been seated. The court is now moving to seat the 12 alternate jurors. Share this -





Link copied

The judge told the court that new exhibits were filed overnight. Opening statements are expected to begin soon. Share this -





Link copied

Jury selection has begun. Share this -





Link copied

The lawyers have arrived In a scene straight out of a movie, a flock of lawyers for Dominion arrived at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center here in Wilmington minutes ago. They were followed by a gaggle of lawyers for Fox. Share this -





Link copied

Who owns Dominion? Dominion is at the center of one of the biggest media trials in decades. But you have probably heard considerably less about Staple Street Capital, the New York private equity firm that owns it. Staple Street Capital paid $38.3 million for a roughly 75% majority stake in Dominion in July 2018. The firm valued the technology vendor at roughly $80 million at the time, Fox has said in legal filings. Stephen D. Owens and Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, the co-founders of Staple Street, both used to work at the Carlyle Group, one of the most powerful private equity firms in the world. Street Street says it has roughly $900 million in assets under management, with a portfolio that includes an IT services provider, a payroll reporting service, a natural gas compression company and a New Jersey-based flower bulb distributor. Share this -





Link copied

What the jury will be asked to consider The jury will be asked to consider whether Fox News journalists acted with actual malice — knowing falsity or reckless disregard for the truth — in publishing the claims and whether damages are due. It will also be asked to weigh Fox Corp.’s involvement in the publication of the alleged defamatory statements. Share this -





Link copied

Fired Fox News producer says she found more evidence relevant to Dominion case Ex-Fox News producer Abby Grossberg said she recently found more evidence relevant to Dominion’s defamation suit against her former employer and plans to turn it over to the court. Grossberg, who worked as a senior producer for hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, alleged in a new sworn statement obtained by NBC News that Fox lawyers ignored repeated reminders about an additional cellphone in her possession and did not search it during court-ordered discovery. In the statement, Grossberg said she repeatedly told Fox lawyers that she had an inoperable company-issued cellphone that she used during 2020 election coverage. Fox lawyers told her to hang on to the device but never searched it or copied her files, as they did with her other phones, according to the statement. Read the full story here. Share this -





Link copied

Why Dominion won't have to prove to the jury that the claims Fox aired are false In allowing the case to go to trial last last month, Davis handed Dominion a major win when he agreed that the challenged statements are false. The ruling spares Dominion from having to litigate baseless conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 election. “The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” the judge wrote in his 81-page ruling, emphasizing the word “crystal” in bold. Fox News had argued that the challenged comments were opinion and protected as such, but Davis disagreed. “The Court finds, as a matter of law, that the Statements are either fact or mixed opinion,” he wrote. “The Statements were capable of being proven true, and in fact the evidence that would prove the Statements was discussed many times (but never presented).” Share this -





Link copied

In private, Fox News stars and staffers blasted election fraud claims as bogus, court filings show Court filings unsealed leading up to the case going to trial gave the public an unprecedented look behind the scenes at Fox News after the 2020 election. The filings, along with the underlying exhibits, showed that executives, stars and producers of the network knew the claims about Dominion were without merit. The trove of internal communications also suggested that Fox News zeroed in on fraud claims to boost ratings and appease its core viewers, who executives feared were abandoning the channel for other conservative media outlets — particularly after Fox News was the first network to project that Biden had won the key battleground state of Arizona on his way to winning the White House in 2020. Read the full story here. Share this -





Link copied

What you need to know about the Dominion v. Fox News trial As then-President Trump and his allies relentlessly pushed the lie that the 2020 election he legitimately lost to Biden was stolen from him, baseless conspiracy theories about the voting machines made by Dominion proliferated. In 2021, Dominion filed a defamation suit against Fox News and its parent company, challenging a number of statements made on air by hosts and guests and seeking $1.6 billion in damages for harm it said was caused by lies about its machines. The judge has already agreed with Dominion that the statements were wrong. However, Fox News has argued that the network was reporting on Trump's extraordinary claims of election fraud. In defending against the claims, Fox says that it is fighting to protect press freedoms and that the U.S. Constitution shields its work. Read more about the case, and what's at stake, here. Share this -





Link copied