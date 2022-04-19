The New York Times names Joseph F. Kahn next executive editor

Joseph F. Kahn will succeed Dean Baquet as executive editor of The New York Times, the top newsroom job, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

Kahn, who is currently the second-highest ranking editor at The Times, will take over this summer, after Baquet's eight-year tenure at the top of the masthead concludes, according to The Times.

"For many people, especially those who have worked alongside Joe — a brilliant journalist and a brave and principled leader — this announcement will come as no surprise," A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The Times, wrote in a memo to employees, according to the newspaper's report on the announcement.

"Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work," Sulzberger added.

Kahn will ascend to one of the most powerful and influential perches in the American media industry. He was previously a China correspondent and leader of The Times' international desk.

In recent years, Kahn is said to have helped shepherd The Times' transition to the digital era, overseeing the newspaper’s "efforts to re-engineer its newsroom for the speed and agility required of modern media," according to The Times report.

Baquet's run as top editor was largely defined by former President Donald Trump's political rise as well as the first three years of the Covid pandemic.