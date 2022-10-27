IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New York Post's Twitter account is hacked with vulgar tweets targeting politicians

The since-deleted tweets contained offensive messages about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
People walk the headquarters for News Corp
People walk past the headquarters of News Corp., which owns the New York Post, on Feb. 4.Spencer Platt / Getty Images file
By Daniel Arkin

The New York Post's verified Twitter account was hacked Thursday morning, resulting in a series of vulgar tweets designed to look like real headlines.

In tweets that have since been removed, hackers posted fake headlines that referred in offensive terms to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

NBC News reporters took screenshots of the tweets before they were taken down.

In an email, a spokeswoman for the Post confirmed the publication’s Twitter account was hacked and said the company was “investigating the cause.”

The Post is one of New York City's quintessential daily tabloids, known for eye-catching headlines and conservative-leaning editorials.

The person behind the hack could have accessed the Post's content management system, republished old stories about the political figures in question and posted the articles on Twitter with inflammatory headlines, according to an employee.

The employee added that the person who compromised the Post's feed seemed very familiar with the publication's editorial style.

The newspaper's website appeared to be functioning normally after the profane tweets were deleted.

