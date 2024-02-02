Spotify inks new multiyear deal with podcast host Joe Rogan

Spotify announced Friday it has signed a new multiyear agreement with Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular — and polarizing — podcasts in the U.S.

In a notable change from Rogan's previous deal with Spotify, "The Joe Rogan Experience" will no longer be exclusive to the audio giant. "The show will soon be available on additional platforms," the company said in a news release.

"JRE remains podcasting’s king, consistently ranking as the most-listened-to podcast globally and our users have ranked the show as Spotify’s Wrapped top podcast each year since 2020," Spotify said in the release.

The announcement comes as Spotify appears to be charting a different course in its podcast content strategy, shifting away from exclusive arrangements that prevented talent from uploading their content to rival apps.

Spotify recently ceded exclusivity rights on another popular podcast, Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy." The technology website The Verge summed up the shift in a headline this week: "Spotify's exclusivity era nears its end."

Rogan has more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube, which has recently hosted only short clips from his podcast.

Rogan, a former sitcom star and stand-up comedian, cultivated a devoted following as a podcast titan and unlikely political pundit. But he has also proven to be a lightning rod for controversy. He drew intense criticism two years ago for propagating Covid misinformation, for example.

He has also attracted scrutiny for comments seen by detractors as racist, homophobic and transphobic. He has criticized transgender women competing in professional women's sports and made comments last year that the Anti-Defamation League blasted as antisemitic.

The news of Rogan's new deal with Spotify was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said that the agreement was worth up to $250 million.

NBC News has not independently confirmed that figure, and Spotify did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.