Following President Joe Biden’s address on concerns over the climate crisis, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad discusses the administration’s approach to combat extreme weather. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) urges President Biden to declare a national climate emergency. Preview of NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander’s exclusive interview with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska. Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, discusses the Secret Service and the January 6th investigation. Maria Teresa Kumar and Brad Todd recount Tuesday’s Maryland Republican primary results.