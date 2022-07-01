IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet The Press

Watch Full Episodes

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW July 20 — Sen. Martin Heinrich; NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad

Following President Joe Biden’s address on concerns over the climate crisis, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad discusses the administration’s approach to combat extreme weather. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) urges President Biden to declare a national climate emergency. Preview of NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander’s exclusive interview with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska. Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, discusses the Secret Service and the January 6th investigation. Maria Teresa Kumar and Brad Todd recount Tuesday’s Maryland Republican primary results.

49:56

MTP NOW July 19 — Jan. 6 hearing timeline; Md. primaries; Passionate Uvalde school board meeting

49:19

MTP NOW July 18 — Sen. Markey; Democrats meddle in GOP primaries; Key Republicans make endorsements

50:09

MTP NOW July 15 – Biden meets with MBS; Manchin deals another setback; New report from DHS

49:48

MTP NOW July 14 — Biden nosediving in the polls; Jan. 6 legal fallout; Ukraine under siege