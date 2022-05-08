Abortion could upend midterms, but only if young people vote

WASHINGTON — Last week’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has potential impacts that reach beyond the courts and abortion laws. It was a bomb set off in the thick of 2022’s midterm campaign. And one doesn’t have to look hard to see how it could impact November’s vote, particularly in one important age demographic for Democrats, young voters.

Since the news broke this week, there has steady stream of reporting on polling data showing that most Americans favor keeping abortion legal. That’s true and the numbers have been stable for some time.

Recent data from the Pew Research Center, show that 61 percent of Americans want to keep abortion legal with only some exceptions and only eight percent of Americans want abortion to be completely illegal. But the strength of those opinions varies dramatically by age group.

Among the youngest group of voters, those 18- to 29-years-old, three quarters say abortion should be legal with only some exceptions, while 25 percent say it should be mostly illegal with only some allowances.

With older voters, those 65-or-older, only 54 percent believe abortion should be legal with only some exceptions, while 44 percent believe it should be mostly illegal.

That’s a 20-point gap on the question of legality, and that matters at election time because those groups of voters do not turn out in the same numbers. Voters 65-or-older are one of the most consistent voter groups in the United States. They tend to go to the polls in large numbers for all sorts of elections – from presidential races to local city council votes.

But the numbers look very different for that youngest voter segment. The 18-to-29-year-old group that most strongly supports keeping abortion legal, tends to have a pretty robust turnout for presidential races, but the numbers drop off for midterms.

Since 2008, voters in the 18 to 29 age group have made up between 17 percent to 19 percent of the electorate in presidential races, according to exit polls. But in midterms, since 2010, that figure falls to about 12 to 13 percent, about six percentage points lower. That can make a big difference in a close election and can be a special challenge for Democrats.

Younger voters are more likely to vote Democratic for a few reasons. They tend to be more socially liberal on issues such as LGBT rights and how to handle climate change and, as a group, they are more racially and ethnically diverse than the nation. Statistically speaking, members of minority groups are more likely to vote Democratic than non-Hispanic whites.

Add it up and, in midterm elections, Democrats can sometimes feel like they are fighting with one arm tied behind their backs as they struggle to turn out one of their most supportive voter blocs.

Before this week’s leaked draft opinion, that long-term trend looked like it was on track to continue in 2022. Younger voters were strongly behind the Democrats, but not especially interested in this year’s midterm elections, according to the latest NBC News poll, especially compared to older voters.

The poll found Democrats indeed held a massive 21-percentage-point advantage with younger voters (18-to-34-years-old) when it comes to who they want to see control Congress. Republicans held a smaller but still solid advantage among 65-plus voters of eight points.

But the election interest figures paint a different picture.

The latest poll asked voters to rate their enthusiasm for November's elections on a scale of one to 10, with high interest being a nine or 10. Fewer than three in 10 younger voters scored in that high-interest range, but more than 70 percent of 65-plus voters did - a gap of more than 40 percentage points in terms of enthusiasm.

The question, after this week, is how firm are those numbers exactly? Could an opinion that would overturn a nearly 50-year precedent in Roe be enough to alter that picture? We may be about to find out.

November may seem like a long way off, but Election Day is only six months away and normally we would be entering that period where the “issue terrain” – the topics that campaigns are going to focus on – is hardening into its final form.

But if the Supreme Court issues a final opinion that looks like this week’s draft, and overturns Roe, the midterms may be about to get a serious shock to the system that could have big impacts not only on the "issue terrain," but on who comes out to vote.