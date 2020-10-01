Chuck Todd, NBC News political director and moderator of Meet the Press, spearheads the network’s premier political coverage, offering insider analysis and translation of Beltway politics across all platforms – zeroing in on what really matters in Washington and why.

Todd is also a primary anchor for the network’s primetime election coverage and is known for holding politicians and newsmakers accountable: from pressing White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway on “alternative facts,” a term that has now become a common occurrence in American politics, to news-making interviews with lawmakers on both side of the aisle.

Todd has earned the reputation as one of Washington’s most respected political journalist, paving the way for Meet the Press to become the #1 Sunday public affairs program, winning across the board for the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

The success of the Sunday program inspired the 1 p.m. weekday show on MSNBC, MTP Daily. Both the MSNBC show and The Chuck ToddCast showcase Todd’s hard-hitting interviewing style, expanding the longest-running show in television history into the modern age. In Nov. 2017, the brand commemorated its 70th anniversary, launching its first-ever film festival, The Meet the Press Film Festival in Collaboration with the American Film Institute (AFI).

In June 2019, Todd co-moderated the first Democratic presidential debate hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, which set records as the most-watched Democratic presidential debate in history with 18.1 million viewers and nine million live stream viewers. In February 2020, Todd will co-moderate the network’s third presidential debate of the 2020 cycle. In the spring of 2016, he co-moderated a Democratic primary debate with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Prior to taking the helm of Meet the Press in September 2014, Todd served as NBC News chief White House correspondent (2008 - 2014), traveling around the world with President Obama and reporting on the main pillars of his presidency, including the passage of the Affordable Care Act. From 2010 to 2014, Chuck also hosted MSNBC’s The Daily Rundown, featuring daily interviews with top congressional members. He has been named "The Most Powerful Journalist in Washington” by GQ as part of the magazine's "50 Most Powerful People in Washington" list.

In 2009, Todd co-authored with Sheldon Gawiser the definitive election result analysis book for the 2008 presidential campaign, titled How Barack Obama Won. His second book, The Stranger: Barack Obama in the White House was released in November 2014.

In 2007, Tim Russert, then-Washington bureau chief and Meet the Press moderator, recruited Todd to join NBC News as the network’s political director. Prior to joining NBC News, Todd worked at the National Journal’s “The Hotline” for 15 years, serving for six of those years as the editor-in-chief.

Todd is a native of Miami and currently resides in Arlington, Va. with his wife, Kristian, and two children.

Follow Todd on Twitter and on Facebook.