WASHINGTON — The state of the U.S. economy is a big driver of results in every election. But going into the 2024 campaign cycle, there are more questions than hard answers about what it means for President Joe Biden’s re-election chances.

Is the economy “good” or “bad?” Getting “better” or “worse?” It depends on who you ask and, of course, whether there is a “D” or an “R” by their name. The data present a complicated picture – one that seems to be more about where people think the economy is going rather than where it is at the moment.

Going by the broadest measure — is the “economy growing or shrinking?” — the news is actually pretty good. For all the nail-biting over a coming recession, the gross domestic product data look positive.

It has been hard to measure economic health in the pandemic and post-pandemic world. The early days of the Biden administration were marked by rapid, even extreme, growth and a yo-yoing pattern in the numbers, as Covid vaccines and variants played havoc with work schedules and office routines.

The extraordinary growth of 6.3 and 7 percent in the first two quarters of 2021 gave way to dips in the first two quarters of 2022.

Since then, however, the numbers have looked a bit more stable and in the range of normal figures. GDP grew 3.2% in the third quarter of 2022 and 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The early numbers for the first quarter of 2023 show a slowdown to 1.1% growth, but that’s still growth.

And frankly, the Federal Reserve Bank has been aiming for slower growth — remember all those interest rate increases — with the hope of preventing the economy from overheating and bringing it in for a “soft landing.” The data suggest that they just might be able to pull it off, especially when you look at the economy through other lenses.

Consider unemployment. For many people, that good or bad economy question boils down to one issue: Are there jobs available for those who want to work? And the answer right now is an unequivocal yes.

The unemployment rate for April was 3.4%. That’s tied with January of 2023 for the lowest rate in more than 50 years. And the unemployment rate among African Americans is at all-time low, at 4.7%.

The Black unemployment rate has historically and consistently been higher than the overall unemployment rate, and it still is. But the gap between the overall unemployment rate and the Black unemployment rate was only 1.3 percentage points in April. That’s lower than it was even in summer of 2019, when African American unemployment hits its pre-pandemic historical low of 5.3%.

In short, those unemployment numbers are more than solid, they are strong — and they certainly don’t suggest an economy that is sliding into recession.

Of course, the biggest cloud hanging over the Biden administration economy has been inflation. Conversations with voters are usually peppered with comments about higher monthly bills for everything from groceries to cars.

The latest data suggest inflation is still a problem, but a declining one.

When Biden took office and the economy was still largely frozen, inflation was at a barely noticeable 1.4%. The rate started climbing rapidly to the 5% range in the second half of 2021 as the economy geared up — and it kept climbing with government spending, past 6% and 7% and even 8%. The inflation rate finally topped out at 9.1% in June of last year.

But since then, it has been dropping steadily. April’s figure of 4.9% was the lowest it has been since April of 2021. That’s still not great news for consumers who feel they are paying too much, but it does suggest Washington has gotten a handle on the problem — at least somewhat.

What do all those numbers mean to voters? That’s not completely clear. A lot of the economy is psychology — what voters think about all the elements that go into it — and that quickly gets complicated.

“Consumer confidence” as measured by the Conference Board shows a mixed picture.

Overall, consumer confidence took a slight dip in April to a score of 101.3 versus 104 in March. The baseline number for the index in 100.

But when asked to assess the economy’s present situation, the score rose in April as compared to March, climbing to 151.1 from 148.9 in March. That is, consumers felt better about the U.S. economy in April than they did in March.

So what drove the overall number down? Where consumers think the economy is going. The “Expectations Index,” which measures where consumers believe the economy will be in six months, fell to 68.1 in April, down from 74 in March.

That expectations number is significant for a few reasons. First, when it is below 80, it has traditionally meant a recession is expected in the next year. Second, the figure has been below 80 every month since February of 2022 (except for a brief sunnier view in December of 2022) — and the United States has not yet experienced a recession.

In other words, it seems much of the pessimism about the U.S. economy is based on what people think it will do in the months ahead, which no one really knows.

There are reasons for concern, of course, starting with the big uncertainty that hangs over the debt ceiling fight. But consumer “expectations” are always something of a guessing game, and that’s doubly true in the current strange economic environment.

And, in terms of politics, add this to the calculations: The 2024 election is still 17-plus months away. At some point, we’ll find out if those consumer concerns about the future pan out or fade away. As they currently sit, however, many of the most important economic numbers present a mixed picture at worst. And at best, things look fairly positive.