Railroad hazmat incidents decline but carry massive financial impacts

WASHINGTON — The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, brought attention to the dangers of transporting toxic chemicals by rail. The black clouds of smoke that rose over the community of 5,000 people and the chemicals that spilled out of the train left many wondering how often such events occur and what would happen if they occurred in more populous areas.

Just how safe is shipping toxic cargo by rail? The answer is somewhat complicated.

To start with, train derailments are not an uncommon occurrence. Over the past three years, there’s been an average of about three a day in the U.S.

The number of derailments has essentially remained flat for the past few years. There were 1,049. There were 1,093 in 2021 and about 1,100 in 2020, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

But over the longer term, the last decade, the number has declined.

In 2015, there were 1,350 derailments in the United States. If you compare that to the 2022 figure, that’s a decline of 302 derailments or 22%. So, the data suggest train travel may be getting safer.

Of course, not all train derailments are the same. Not all trains carry carloads of dangerous cargo and chemicals. Looking more closely at railway incidents involving hazardous materials, there seems to be good news. The figures are much lower, and they show a decline over the last decade.

Since 2013, railway hazmat incidents have declined sharply, from more than 700 in 2014 to 355 in 2022, according to the Department of Transportation. That’s a 51% drop. To be clear, any hazmat release is bad news, but the decline is substantial. It suggests, again, that moving such chemicals by rail is getting safer.

Like it or not, hazardous materials need to be shipped around the country one way or another. A look at the other most common way they are moved — by truck — seems to suggest that trains offer a safety advantage.

Consider a comparison of truck and rail hazmat incidents since 2013.

Even the peak of train hazmat incidents in the last decade — 718 spills in 2014 — is tiny compared to the number of releases associated with trucks in any year in the last decade.

And, perhaps more concerning, the number of hazmat incidents involving trucks is on the rise — from a low of 13,888 to more than 23,000 in 2022. That jump amounts to an increase of 67% in the number of hazmat incidents involving trucks.

Some dangerous chemicals will always be transported by truck, even if it’s just for the “last mile” of delivery. Trains don’t run everywhere, after all. But the data seem to suggest that keeping hazardous materials off the road and on train tracks may be the safest bet.

There’s another point to consider, however: the scale of those releases. While there might be a lot of trucks carrying dangerous materials, they carry less. A single train derailment, like the one in East Palestine, can cause a lot of damage. That complicates the picture quite a bit, and you can see the impact in the data.

There were 23,178 highway hazmat incidents in 2022, causing $21.3 million in damages. Those 355 railway spills were much more significant, producing more than $45 million in damages.

Just one rail spill in 2022 accounted for more than $30 million of those damages. In May of 2022, a train carrying petroleum products derailed in Harmar Township, Pennsylvania, spilling 3,000 gallons of the liquid into a creek.

The owner of that train was Norfolk Southern, the same rail company behind the spill in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

News organizations have already noted Norfolk Southern had been lobbying against federal Department of Transportation rail safety regulations. After the East Palestine derailment, any loosening of regulations may be a hard sell. On the contrary, there will likely be calls for tightening.

As the numbers make clear, shipping toxic chemicals by rail is not inherently dangerous or more dangerous than other options. But when things go wrong, the potential for catastrophe is much greater. The data suggest rail transport may be safer, but the stakes are much higher.