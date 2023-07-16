Summer heat wave sends temperatures and economic costs soaring

It’s only mid-July, but it has already been a hot summer — and as the reports of record heatwaves and wildfires come in, the potential impacts of climate change have begun to feel very real.

For years now, experts have talked about population shifts and “climate refugees,” but if there’s a lesson from this summer’s extreme weather, it may be that no place is truly safe from major changes in the environment.

That’s the significance of the record-breaking climate news this year.

The three hottest days in the recorded history of the planet happened the week of July 4. On July 4 and 5, Earth experienced what was then a record average temperature of 17.18 degrees Celsius, or 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit. On July 6, the average global temperature climbed to a new record, 17.23 degrees Celsius (or 63 degrees Fahrenheit). And on July 7, the Earth experienced what is now its second hottest day on record: 17.2 degrees Celsius, or 62.96 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those temperatures probably don’t sound high. Is 63 degrees really that bad? Well, historically speaking, the number is unprecedented — and remember that 63 degrees covers everything from the Yukon to Antarctica (where it is winter, by the way). Consider those factors and 63 degrees may sound more concerning.

And those record-setting temperatures are not just the eye-catching data points. The real-world impact is evident across the country.

The water in Florida this summer offers one example.

Just last week, the daily average surface temperature of the water off the Florida Keys was above 90 degrees. The water around Key West clocked in at almost 93 degrees on Wednesday. That is high for this time of year —the average for July is a little more than 87 degrees — and that could be a threat to coral reefs in the area. The reefs usually face stress from the heat in the summer, researchers say, but it tends to come later in the season, in August or even September. Having that heat this early is a bigger challenge for them.

And the health of coral reefs should concern more than just oceanographers. U.S. coral reefs provide flood protection benefits to more than 18,000 people, and they helped avert $1.8 billion in damages to property and economic activity in 2021, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just a one-meter loss in reef height would increase the 100-year flood plain by more than 64 square miles across the United States, the group says.

Beyond flood protection, there are other significant economic concerns. The commercial value to U.S. fisheries from coral reefs was over $100 million, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2019.

Meanwhile, out west, the heat impacts are direct and palpable.

Phoenix is currently under the longest “Excessive Heat Warning” the National Weather Service Office has ever issued for the city. Phoenix has hit 110 degrees every day this month and is expected to break its current 18-day record for consecutive days with temperatures of 110 degrees or above this coming Tuesday.

At least 12 people have suffered heat-related deaths this year as of July 8, with 55 more under investigation, according to the Maricopa County Health Department. And 2023 is just a sign of things to come. Between 1961 and 1990, Phoenix averaged 85 days a year with highs above 100 degrees. By 2090, NOAA estimates the city could have up to 168 such days.

For some, the answer to those scary climate stories may be simply moving elsewhere. Move north. Move away from the coast. But this summer seems to suggest the answer will not be easy.

Consider Vermont, safely away from the coast and far enough north to touch Canada.

Last week, a massive two-day rain event showed the state isn’t safe from the types of extreme weather that are becoming more common. Rivers around the state flooded, one city received 9 inches of rain and the Wrightsville Dam, just north of the state capital Montpelier, was nearly breached, which has never happened and could have caused significant damage to the city.

About 2 million people in the northeast were under flood alerts during the event, and Vermont alone saw more than 200 rescues. Gov. Phil Scott said on Tuesday that thousands of residents had lost their homes and businesses.

And tens of millions of Americans this summer have been suffering from dangerously bad air quality due to the wildfires in Canada.

At one point in June, 16 states and Washington, D.C., were under air quality alerts, including Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

On June 28, more than 100 million Americans were under quality alerts, and at various points this summer, Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis have been listed as having some of the worst air quality in the world. All that trouble was due to wildfires burning hundreds of miles away — in another country.

In short, it’s only mid-July, but it’s already been a tough summer weather-wise. From the northeast to the southwest, it’s hard to find a place that isn’t feeling the effects. And if the long-term climate forecasts are correct and this is the beginning of a new normal, moving someplace safe may be harder than people expect.