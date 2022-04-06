Democratic governors are faring better Biden — and that matters for November

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Biden administration pledges an additional $100 million worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. ... President Biden addresses Building Trades union’s legislative conference and then signs the Postal Service Reform Act into law. ... Val Demings pulls in $10 million for the quarter in Florida Senate. ... Ron Johnson has a new TV ad in Wisconsin Senate. ... The California 22 special advances to runoff. ... And Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor.

But first: Democratic governors across the country have higher poll numbers than Biden. And that could provide some of them cover in what’s shaping up to be a rough midterm environment for the party. Take a look at these numbers:

Colorado (Feb 2022 Dem poll)

Gov. Jared Polis: 56 percent approval

Biden: 45 percent approval

Michigan (Jan 2022 EPIC/MRA)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: 45 percent positive job rating

Biden: 32 percent positive job rating

Nevada (Jan 2022 Nevada Independent poll)

Gov. Steve Sisolak: 50 percent favorable

Biden: 41 percent approval

(Unfortunately, this poll didn’t ask straight-up Governor's approval)

New York (March 2022 Siena poll)

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 42 percent approval (excellent/good)

Biden: 42 percent approval (excellent/good)

North Carolina (March 2022 High Point University poll)

Gov. Roy Cooper: 47 percent approval

Biden: 35 percent approval

Wisconsin (March 2022 Marquette Law poll)

Gov. Tony Evers: 50 percent approval

Biden: 43 percent approval

So all of those governors except Hochul (who was sworn into office last August) are outperforming Biden. (Also note: North Carolina’s gubernatorial race isn’t in cycle, and Cooper is term limited.)

“I think that a lot of governors of both parties are benefiting from strong economies and flush state budgets right now,” said Emory University political scientist Alan Abramowitz. “That allows them to do popular things like cut taxes, raise pay for public employees and teachers, etc. But they don’t get blamed for inflation. That’s blamed on the president and the party in power in Washington.”

Abramowitz adds that gubernatorial races don’t have the same level of correlation to presidential results/performance that Senate and House contests do. (Just ask GOP Govs. Larry Hogan in Maryland, Charlie Baker in Massachusetts and Phil Scott in Vermont, as well as Democratic Gov. Cooper in North Carolina.)

GOP strategists watching these gubernatorial races tells us that Democratic governors are not 100 percent immune to the overall national political environment. And dampened Democratic turnout could hurt incumbents in close races.

Yet right now, these Democrats are faring better than Biden is.

NEW: Responding to my question what he says to Democrats worried about the midterms, President Obama tells me: "We got a story to tell, just got to tell it."

Data Download: The number of the day is … 4

That’s the number of House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump who are not running for re-election, with Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton joining that group yesterday. GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzales of Ohio and John Katko of New York also decided to retire after voting to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Upton, who was first elected 1986, recently sat down with NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and was asked if Trump factored into his decision to run or retire.

"It is a little bit in that some of the folks here are so beholden to him that they don’t accept those of us that are willing to stand up," Upton said.

Trump celebrated the Upton news with a short statement saying, “UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who's next?” Trump has endorsed primary challengers against all of the other pro-impeachment Republicans running for re-election — except for California Rep. David Valadao.

Other numbers you need to know today:

$10 million: The amount Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., raised in the first quarter of 2022 for her race against GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, according to her campaign.

62 percent: The portion of likely Arizona voters who oppose ending early voting in the state, according to a new poll from HighGround.

$410,000: The amount one GOP Senate candidate from New Hampshire, Kevin Smith, raised in just nine weeks after announcing his campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

$4.3 million: That’s how much Hassan raised in the first quarter, per WMUR.

$1.2 million: The amount of money Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., says she raised in the first quarter as she faces a Trump-backed primary challenger.

80,427,930: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials.

987,552: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far.

Midterm roundup: Keystone clash

The Senate Democratic contest in Pennsylvania is taking a negative turn as the May 17 primary approaches. Pennsylvania Progress, a super PAC supporting Rep. Conor Lamb, launched a TV ad saying Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is a “self-described democratic socialist” and “a risk we can’t afford.”

“Conor Lamb may be the only person in Pennsylvania who saw the trash the Republican side is putting up on TV and said, ‘Yeah, we need more of that,’” Fetterman’s campaign spokesman Joe Calvello said in a statement. (Fact check: While Fetterman backed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential race, he’s never described himself as a Democratic socialist.)

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, former President Donald Trump said yesterday that he plans to endorse in the Senate primary and “maybe fairly soon,” per Politico.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Ohio Senate: Republican candidates for Senate in Ohio faced off at another debate last night. State Sen. Matt Dolan accused former state GOP chair Jane Timken of being soft on crime for hiring former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, who faces sexual harassment allegations. Per NBC’s Henry Gomez, Timken was on the offensive against former state treasurer Josh Mandel and businessman Mike Gibbons. The debate was held the same day Mandel and author J.D. Vance began running ads grumbling about being labeled racists.

California 22: The special election to replace former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes is heading to a June runoff. Republican Connie Conway, a former leader in the state Assembly, secured one runoff spot, but it was too early to call the second spot. Vote counting will take a week thanks to mail ballots that can arrive as late as April 12.

North Carolina 11: State Sen. Chuck Edwards upped his ad offensive this week, reserving $286,000 worth of airtime since Monday in his primary race against GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Edwards’ latest spot does not name the controversial congressman, but Edwards says, “If you want a celebrity, go watch the Kardashians. But if you want a proven conservative that will fight and win, then I’m your man.”

Wisconsin: The state held municipal elections yesterday, and NBC’s Shaq Brewster reports from Milwaukee on the impact of a recent ruling barring the use of unmonitored ballot drop boxes.

Ad watch: “Right to Try”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is highlighting his “Right-to-Try” legislation in a new TV ad as he faces a tough re-election race.

“Without the efforts of Sen. Johnson, my mom wouldn’t be here today,” a man named Mark Akins says in the ad, shared first with NBC News. Akins explains that his mother was able to access critical medicine thanks to Johnson’s bill, which former President Donald Trump signed into law in 2018.

The law, which is one of Johnson’s top legislative achievements, allows those with terminal illnesses to receive experimental drugs that the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

The Oklahoma state legislature passed a bill banning abortions and making it a felony to perform them in any situation where the mother’s life is not at stake.

Donald Trump’s daughter and former presidential advisor Ivanka Trump spent roughly eight hours on Tuesday testifying in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Covid subvariant of omicron, BA.2, now accounts for 72 percent of all new cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.