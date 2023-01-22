Democratic mayoral control in big cities is new ‘blue wall’

WASHINGTON — One group was noticeably absent among the biggest players in Washington, D.C. this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors: Republicans.

There are many ways to measure the much-discussed urban and rural divide in American politics, but one area with the steepest divide, at least on the urban side, is who runs the nation’s largest cities.

Take, for example, the nation’s 10 largest cities by population. They aren’t just mostly blue, there isn’t a hint of red to be seen among them.

In nine of the 10 largest cities, the man or woman at the desk in the mayor’s office in a Democrat. And it’s not a question of regional biases. From the Northeast (New York) to the Southwest (Los Angeles) to the points in between (Chicago, Houston and Phoenix) Democrats sit in the big chair.

The only outlier is San Antonio, Texas, where Mayor Ronald Nirenberg identifies as an Independent, but is often described as a progressive.

It wasn’t always this way. A little more than 20 years ago, in 2000, four of these 10 cities had a Republican in the mayor’s office, including the nation’s two largest cities — New York and Los Angeles.

That’s a pretty big change in that time. And since 2000, neither of those cities had a true Republican mayor, unless you count Michael Bloomberg in New York, who was a lifelong Democrat before switching parties to capture the mayor’s office — and then switched to become an Independent and later back to being a Democrat.

And the Democrats’ ownership of mayor’s offices extends beyond the very biggest U.S. cities. If you look further down the line you see a similar trend.

Among the 25 most populous cities, Republicans only hold the mayor’s offices in three: Jacksonville, Fla.; Fort Worth, Texas; and Oklahoma City, Okla. Meanwhile, 21 of the top 25 cities have Democratic mayors — plus Nirenberg in San Antonio.

It’s been a long time since Republicans had a major foothold in mayor’s offices, but in 2000 they held about one-quarter of them in the top 25 cities.

There are political impacts in the GOP’s struggle to capture the top office in America’s biggest cities. While not all mayors stay mayors, as some aim for higher office, and become governors or head to Washington to serve in Congress or administrations, they can be a vital part of the “bench” for the national parties.

Fewer Republicans in those top mayoral offices likely mean less knowledge of urban environments among the top voices in the party and, to some extent, less focus on plans and policies aimed at helping cities from the GOP. There are simply fewer cities from which Republican ideas can bubble up, at least among the biggest urban areas.

That’s not to say that Republicans are ignoring cities, but the party lacks real-world governing opportunities. After all, states aren’t the nation’s only “laboratories of democracy.”

And, perhaps emphasizing that point, the Democratic advantage in these cities isn’t just about mayoral candidates, it carries over into national races as well. Look at the results from the 2020 presidential election.

President Joe Biden won the vote in 27 of the 29 counties that hold the nation’s largest 25 cities (remember New York City sits in five counties).

The only outliers in the group were Oklahoma County, which Trump won by a single point, and Richmond County, home of New York City’s Staten Island borough. Trump won Staten Island by about 33,000 votes, but was trounced everywhere else in New York. Even with Staten Island, Trump lost the five boroughs of New York by more than 1.6 million votes.

Those results raise another important point about the lack of Republican representation in the nation’s largest cities. It’s a numbers problem for the party even outside of those cities.

The nation’s 25 largest cities might look like little blue dots on a map, but they hold a lot of voters.

Those 25 cities hold 38 million residents that’s about 12% of the nation’s total population and more people than the combined population of 21 states.

For all the talk of the GOP’s strength in rural communities, which is formidable, and how the suburbs are a political battleground, the population density of the cities is a real strength for the Democrats. If Republicans could eat into the Democratic advantage in those places even a little, it might help them a lot in important statewide races.

For now, however, the leadership of the nation’s biggest cities is something of a political blue wall, a sign of the stranglehold the Democrats hold on urban America.