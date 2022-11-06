Election night 2022 guide: What to watch from the key counties

WASHINGTON — Election Day is when all the polling and predictions and theories give way to actual results. But the story of winners, losers and control of the House and Senate will take time to unfold. Some states and jurisdictions count ballots more slowly than others. Some can’t even start counting mail-in and absentee ballots until after polls close. And it may be some time before we know who controls the House and, especially, the Senate.

With that in mind, the Data Download has created this viewers’ guide for the results as they come in: where to watch, what to look for and what the numbers might say about the overall results.

First, the House. For some time now, the assumption has been that Republicans were likely to recapture the lower chamber of Congress. And there's good reason for that. Midterms usually favor the party out of power and Republicans already hold 213 seats, meaning they just need a net gain of five seats to become the majority party.

Nothing is written in stone, of course, but here are some early reporting House races to watch to get a sense if there is a rising red tide on Tuesday night. These races are all in Indiana and Virginia, where the polls close by 7 p.m. so viewers might be able to get an early sense of the night.

The top three races above are all for Democrat-held seats rated as tossups by the Cook Political Report. The partisan lean comes from Cook’s Partisan Voting Index rating, which tries to assess the relative lean of a district.

Virginia’s 2nd District, which includes the state’s part of the Delmarva Peninsula and Virginia Beach, would be in danger of flipping Republican if there are even small gains for the GOP. The district leans Republican by about 3 points.

Virginia’s 7th District, which stretches out southward from Washington D.C., as well as Indiana’s 1st District, around Gary, should theoretically be a bit safer, only in danger if there is a bigger wave. Both lean slightly Democratic.

And if the night is going very poorly for Democrats, keep an eye on Virginia’s 10th District. The district, which holds the closer-in DC suburbs, including Loudoun County, has a Democratic lean of about 6 points. If it goes Republican, there will almost certainly be more “safe” Democratic districts that will fall.

The Senate is more complicated. Candidates and individual campaign issues can matter a lot and it may be a long time before all the votes are counted in some of the key races in 2022 — Georgia’s Senate election may well go to a run-off.

That said, there are key counties to watch which can offer clues as to whether each party is getting out key voter blocs they need if they want to win.

Let’s start with the Democrats.

A key group for the party is always Black voters. They tend to be heavily clustered around densely populated urban areas in some states, which makes these counties especially important. Winning those counties by big margins means netting a lot of votes. Consider Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which both have Senate and gubernatorial races.

In 2018, when both states had gubernatorial races, the Democratic candidates for governor won the big city counties in those states, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, by massive margins. In Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf won Philadelphia by 76 points, netting more 420,000 votes there. In Wisconsin, Tony Evers won Milwaukee by 35 points, netting about 138,000 votes.

If Democrats want to win the gubernatorial and Senate races in those states, they’ll want to get near those margins and net vote captures.

And, as we noted on last week’s Data Download, young voters are crucial to the Democrats and the latest NBC News poll suggested that group wasn’t especially excited about the election. To see whether or not they show up on Election Day, keep your eyes on a few key counties in those same states.

In Pennsylvania, Centre County, the home of Penn State University, went to Wolf by 17 points and he won a net total of 10,000 votes. In Wisconsin, Evers captured Dane County, home of the University of Wisconsin, by more than 50 points, netting 150,000 votes. If those counties produce those kinds of margins for Democrats on Tuesday night, that’s a sign younger voters turned out for them.

For Republicans, there are two big questions for Tuesday: can they supercharge rural turnout as they did under former President Donald Trump and can they win back wealthy Republican voters in exurban areas that turned away from them in 2020? There are key counties to keep an eye on in Georgia and Ohio, both states have gubernatorial and Senate races on Tuesday.

For rural turnout, keep an eye on Chattooga County in Georgia and Putnam County in Ohio. In 2018, those counties produced big margins for the GOP in the governor’s races in those states and Republicans won.

Chattooga County gave Republican Brian Kemp a victory margin of 60 points, netting him only about 4,500 votes. In Ohio, Putnam County gave Mike DeWine a margin of 62 points, and netted him about 9,200 votes. Both are very small counties, but they are representative of many other small counties in those states and those numbers add up, especially in tight races.

Many wealthy suburban voters stepped away from Trump and the GOP in 2020. If the party wants to win, it needs to bring some of them back into the fold.

Watch Cherokee County in suburban Atlanta. It went for Kemp by 46 points in 2018, netting him close to 50,000 votes. And in Ohio, keep an eye on Delaware County. In 2018, DeWine won it by 15 points, netting about 14,000 votes.

There will be other races to watch, of course. Plus, if things get close we may not know who controls the Senate for a few days (or more if it comes down to a Georgia runoff). However, these districts and counties will provide some hints as to where the vote is headed.