WASHINGTON — It's only mid-July, but it's already been a long, hot summer for a lot of people in the United States, particularly in the West. The devastating heatwave on the Pacific Coast has been a major news story for the last few weeks.

But look closer at 2021 and you'll find extreme weather events have been a dominant theme. And as the costs in dollars and lives stack up, it's getting harder for Washington and the world to ignore what look like the growing impacts of climate change.

This week, Tropical Storm Elsa made its way up the eastern seaboard bringing torrential rains and gale-force winds.

The storm started in the Caribbean and moved to the Gulf side of Florida before crossing over the state and quickly moving up the coast, affecting Georgia and the Carolinas, even as far up as Boston. On the way, it spawned tornadoes around Jacksonville, Florida.

Elsa’s arrival in the first half of July marks the earliest date the World Meteorological Organization (the body that names storms) has had its fifth named storm in the Atlantic. Elsa was preceded by Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny.

We'll know in the coming weeks whether this means an especially active hurricane season, but regardless, an early start to the destructive season is never a good thing.

Meanwhile, there was the intense heat wave on the West Coast that hit Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Late June brought especially high and dangerous temperatures to places not used to them, leaving scores of people dead.

The record temperatures in the Pacific Northwest — 108 in Seattle, 116 in Portland and 117 in Salem, Oregon — would be scorchers anywhere, but they hit the area especially hard because they were so uncommon.

Many households in that part of the country lack air conditioning, including about one-fifth of the housing units in Portland, according to Census data. And that led to lost lives in the region.

According to the state medical examiner, more than 100 people died in Oregon alone during the last heat wave. Another 30 died in Washington state. And late this week, forecasters said another heat wave was making its way to the West Coast.

The high temperatures In Death Valley are forecasted to be 120 degrees or higher through Wednesday and on Sunday the forecasted high is 132, according to Accuweather. All that heat could leave very dry land when wildfire season begins.

The United States has been especially hard hit in the last few weeks, but it is not alone in these climate challenges in 2021. Across the globe, temperature anomalies have been a big part of 2021. On the other side of the world, this year Hong Kong saw its hottest May ever, while New Zealand, where it is now winter, saw its hottest June.

And it may sound like a distant memory, but remember the set of winter storms that enveloped the southern U.S. and caused massive damage in Texas back in February? There is evidence that storms like that one may become more common with climate change.

Instability in the jetstream may mean cold temperatures dip south more frequently. And this winter’s storm showed some of the costs if that trend holds.

That event became the most costly winter storm in U.S. history (some estimates put the damages at north of $155 billion) in large part because of the chaos it caused to Texas's infrastructure.

Some people were left without power for days when the state’s electrical grid failed. That, coupled with the low temperatures (some in the teens), meant people died from hypothermia, others suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as they tried to stay warm with cars and space heaters. In total, at least 150 people died in the event.

And beyond the electrical grid, many of the state’s water systems were not adequately insulated and froze. Pipes burst. Potable water was scarce and needed to be shipped in.

The takeaway from Texas and from many of this year’s weather events is the country may not be prepared for what climate has in store for it in the years ahead. If these kinds of extreme storms and events continue, power grids, water systems and construction standards may need to be upgraded or retrofitted to handle what's coming. That equals a lot of money.

Washington has been debating whether or not climate change is real or dangerous for years, but events like these may move the conversation from the esoteric to the pragmatic. Debating science and future impacts is one thing. Dealing with real-life, real-time losses of life and of money is another.