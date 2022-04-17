Fear, uncertainty and apathy: Covid infections rise but hospitalizations remain low

WASHINGTON — The Covid-19 pandemic that has shaken the world for the past two years has entered a new phase, one driven by a combination of fear, apathy and uncertainty. In some parts of the country, masks have become a rare sight and the assumption is the pandemic is over. But in other places masking is back, as concerns rise about a new variant and the potential for another spike in cases.

Just this last week, Philadelphia announced it was reinstating an indoor mask mandate for the city until rates drop again. Meanwhile, the CDC changed course and said masks will continue to be required on commercial flights until at least May 3. That mandate was originally set to expire on April 18.

People may want assurances about the virus and what's coming next, but they are hard to find in the data. Instead, the numbers point to a murky, unclear picture on Covid, particularly looking at case counts and hospital occupancy.

At this point in the pandemic, hospitalizations are probably the most solid measure of where the nation is on Covid and currently they are still low nationally. Hospitalizations are up very slightly from last week, but still nearly at the lowest they have been in 21 months and nowhere near previous spikes.

For the most recent week, the seven-day average is 1,446 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 around the United States, according to the CDC. Last week, that figure was 1,427. So, this week’s number was only up by about 20 – a figure that could amount to noise in the data. Back in mid-January, the seven-day average number was more than 21,000.

Those numbers give a sense of just how different things look now compared to the worst of omicron in the nation’s hospitals.

The numbers around Covid cases look a bit more troubling. There has been a more significant increase in the last few weeks, not a spike exactly, but a notable increase.

The data from the most recent week show a daily average of about 31,400 positives, compared to about 26,500 the previous week, according to the CDC. That's an increase of about 5,000, or 20 percent, a figure that may raise some eyebrows. Keep in mind, however, that’s in a country of more than 300 million people. Then compare those figures to where that nation was at the height of the omicron surge, when infections peaked at an average of over 800,000 in a seven-day period, and you see a very different Covid landscape.

And there are bigger questions around the case numbers: How reliable are they and where do they come from?

After all, to test positive you first have to be tested and the Covid-19 testing in the country right now looks very different depending on where you are. Numbers from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center show how big the differences can be.

Consider just two states, California and New Jersey.

In the last week, New Jersey tested 47 people for every 100,000 population, according to the Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. In that same time, California tested more than 1,400 for every 100,000 in population.

To be clear, testing data is difficult to collect and the numbers certainly do not capture everything. But across the country, the differences in testing numbers are massive and they raise questions about what states are catching in their measurements.

Could the national increase in cases be due to a few states or a few densely populated areas increasing testing? The national case count is currently so low that even a small difference in testing in a few places could lead to different views of how the virus is spreading.

And how many cases are states already missing with lower levels of testing? If Covid manifests itself with milder symptoms, some people with the virus may write it off as a cold or flu if they don’t test.

As always with Covid all these numbers need the caveat “as of now.”

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that the Covid situation can change quickly. New variants emerge. Gatherings become spreader events. And the differences on the ground from place to place can be dramatic.

But, as of now, the data on the virus is far from clear. And despite increased concerns, the numbers suggest little has changed in the last few weeks.