90 days until Iowa, Trump’s dominance causes some rivals to retreat

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Happening this Tuesday: President Biden set to visit Israel tomorrow… Donald Trump proposes expanding travel ban to refugees from Gaza… House votes on whether to make conservative Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the next speaker… And Mike Pence stumps in Iowa.

But FIRST… We are now 90 days from the Iowa caucuses.

Yet there are already multiple signs about how some of Donald Trump’s rivals appear to be conceding the GOP nomination to the Republican frontrunner — in varying ways.

You have former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley all filing to compete in Nevada’s Feb. 6 GOP primary (which doesn’t award delegates) instead of the state’s Feb. 8 caucuses (which do).

“The candidates are betting that if they win the state-run primary, the news bounce could bring momentum that’s more valuable — in the final early state of South Carolina and potentially beyond — than the delegates they’ll lose out on,” NBC’s Natasha Korecki writes.

Still, the way to the nomination is via delegates, and so the Feb. 6 primary is just for show.

Next, you have the super PAC supporting Scott — Trust in the Mission — canceling its big advertising buy for the fall, per NBC’s Dasha Burns.

“We aren’t going to waste our money when the electorate isn’t focused or ready for a Trump alternative,” said the super PAC’s co-chair, Rob Collins, in a memo. “We have done the research. We have studied the focus groups. We have been following Tim on the trail. This electorate is locked up and money spent on mass media isn’t going to change minds until we get a lot closer to voting.”

Collins adds that Trust in the Mission will continue its door-knocking, its events and earned-media plays, and he says Scott is the most likeable GOP presidential candidate in the field.

But his message is clear: The GOP electorate isn’t ready for a Trump alternative — for now.

And then you have the third-quarter fundraising numbers, which show the rest of the GOP field (Ron DeSantis, Haley, Scott, Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie) all significantly trailing Trump in cash on hand.

Now races can always change, frontrunners can stumble, and we don’t need to tell you all the legal challenges that Donald Trump faces — including one criminal trial set to start the day before Super Tuesday.

But right now, Trump’s rivals are in retreat.

Headline of the day

The number of the day is … about 2,000

That’s how many U.S. troops have been put on “prepare-to-deploy” orders and may be sent to provide additional aid to Israel, NBC’s Courtney Kube and Mosheh Gains report.

It’s unlikely that U.S. troops sent to the region would go directly to Israel or Gaza, but they would likely be positioned in another nearby country.

The troops would join the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is already in the region, and the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was sent to the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Monday.

This news comes as Biden plans to travel to Israel Wednesday and as hundreds of American citizens stuck in Gaza are left waiting for help to leave the region safely and return home.

Eyes on 2024: Digging into Biden’s fundraising report

On Monday, we delved into what the latest fundraising reports revealed about the GOP presidential primary. But Biden’s latest filing is also worth exploring, since it provides a look under the hood of his campaign as he gears up for the general election.

Biden’s campaign raised nearly $24.8 million from July through September, a boost from the second fundraising quarter, when he raised less than $20 million. The Biden team contends that Biden’s total haul is closer to $71 million, combining the funds raised by not just Biden’s campaign but other fundraising arms and the Democratic National Committee.

But just looking at Biden’s campaign, his haul includes $3.7 million in un-itemized donations, or contributions of $200 or less — a decrease from the nearly $5.4 million in un-itemized donations from the second quarter. Biden’s campaign did bring in scores of small-dollar donations not included in that sum through his joint fundraising committee, Biden Victory Fund.

Although those small-dollar donations are not itemized, the filing does provide some clues about Biden’s online fundraising via spending on service fees for online fundraising platforms. For example, Biden’s campaign saw payments in fees to ActBlue, the main Democratic online fundraising platform, spike at the end of August, shortly after the first GOP debate and Trump’s arrest in Georgia.

The filing also shows that Biden’s campaign has staffed up in recent months. After ending the second quarter with just four staffers on the payroll, the number of paid staff rose to 17 in July and 38 in September.

Biden’s campaign spent the most money — $7.5 million — on media buys as it hit the airwaves earlier than other recent incumbents. That’s more than the GOP candidates spent on ad buys in the third quarter, as they have largely left the airwaves to super PACs.

And the Biden campaign has millions more to spend, ending the quarter on Sept. 30 with $32.2 million in its account.

In other campaign news …

Don’t talk about it: A federal judge issued a partial gag order on Monday, barring Trump from discussing potential witnesses and criticizing specific prosecutors and court staff in the election interference case.

Reviving travel bans: Trump said during a campaign event on Monday that he would “expand” bans on refugees from certain countries if elected, vowing not to allow refugees “from Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Yemen or Libya or anywhere else that threatens our security” into the country, per NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard, Jake Traylor and Alex Tabet.

DeSantis weighs in: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with NBC’s Dasha Burns after evacuees from Israel landed in Florida, drawing a sharp contrast with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who pushed back on DeSantis’ recent comments that all Palestinians in Gaza are “antisemitic.” DeSantis accused Haley of “trying to be politically correct.”

Nevada gamble: Possible confusion awaits GOP voters in Nevada, as the state GOP holds its presidential caucus even as the state holds a primary, NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports.

“Converts welcome”: That was part of the Biden campaign’s first post on Truth Social, a conservative social media site started by Trump, which the president’s campaign joined on Monday.

Senate Democrats stockpile campaign cash: That’s one of the big takeaways from Senate campaign fundraising reports filed over the weekend, as Senate Democrats ended September with more cash on hand than their Republican challengers. But, NBC’s Henry Gomez reports that wealthy, self-funding GOP candidates could be the key to Republican victories in battleground states.

A tough spot: NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports that the 18 GOP House lawmakers who represent districts Biden won in 2020 are in a tough spot as they decide whether or not to support conservative Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for House speaker.

On the stage: NBC News will host the third Republican primary debate on Nov. 8 in Miami.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

A shooting in Brussels on Monday night is being investigated as apparent terrorism, authorities said.

The Biden administration has reached a deal with thousands of migrants who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, which allows these migrants to live and work in the U.S. for three years, with mental health, housing and legal assistance.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who hopes to be elected House speaker this week, wants to avert a government shutdown in November by allowing funding at existing levels beyond April, at which point a measure passed earlier this year will take effect, imposing budget cuts across agencies.