As soon as election results are in, analysts usually scramble to look for large-scale trends and lessons in the vote — but analyzing the 2022 vote is proving to be a complicated task. In some ways, it was a very uneven election.

Was turnout up or down? Did the results follow long-term trends or not? The answer was yes, or perhaps more correctly, it depends.

Democrats had a good Election Night in 2022. They held the Senate, came close to holding the House and did well in important gubernatorial races. But the results did not seem to provide definitive answers on what message the national electorate was sending. At the state level, the turnout data offer some clues.

Overall, fewer voters turned out in 2022 than in the last midterm in 2018.

For the top-of-the-ticket vote in each state, there were about 109.5 million votes cast this year, compared to more than 115 million in 2018, according to an NBC News accounting of the numbers. Those figures may change slightly when the tallies are finalized, but the point will hold.

To be fair, that’s still not a bad vote count. The 2018 election produced the highest midterm turnout in more than a century and this year’s figure suggests high midterm turnout could be a trend. But it wasn’t a record-setting number, and the results look different from state to state.

Some states saw big turnout declines this year, and the states with largest declines were all in the -20% or more range.

Some of those numbers may not be a big surprise. Mississippi, New Jersey and West Virginia did not have a Senate or gubernatorial race this year (each had Senate races in 2018).

But North Dakota had a Senate race this year and Tennessee featured a fight for the governor’s mansion — and voters still didn’t come out. Why? One possible reason: the races weren’t close. Republicans won both of those contests by more than 30 percentage points. Voters might have felt their ballots wouldn’t make much difference.

One of the biggest drivers of the national decline was a drop in the four largest states in the country: California, Florida, New York and Texas.

Together, those four states saw less than 1.4 million votes cast this year compared to 2018, representing about 25% of the total decline. Each had a governor’s race and three of them — California, Florida and New York — had Senate races.

None of those races was especially close. Even the New York Governor’s race, which polls suggested was tightening, wound up as a nearly six-point win for incumbent Kathy Hochul.

But the 2022 vote declines weren’t universal. There was a set of states that saw increases in vote production, many of them “battleground states,” and they turned out to produce good results for Democrats.

The 2022 votes cast in top-of-the-ticket races were up over the 2018 numbers in New Hampshire, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and Michigan, by 5% or more.

One result: Democrats had a lot of good news out of those states. The party held onto Senate seats in New Hampshire and Arizona, flipped the Senate seat in Pennsylvania and won the Governor’s race in Arizona. In Michigan, Democrats held the governor’s mansion while flipping both houses of the state legislature, giving the party complete control of the state capital for the first time in 40 years.

There were different factors at play in those states. Election deniers seeking state-wide roles in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania probably played a role. And a ballot proposal to make abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, which passed, likely juiced turnout in that state.

But there was one other noteworthy finding in the data in Michigan and Pennsylvania. In those states, the big turnout and positive results came even as the biggest cities in each state — Detroit and Philadelphia — produced fewer votes than they did in 2018.

In Michigan, Wayne County (which includes Detroit) produced 2% fewer votes than it did in 2018. In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia produced nearly 10% fewer votes. Traditionally, Democratic wins in those states have only come when their urban cores turned out.

Those numbers suggest that the Democratic coalition in those states may be shifting, leaning heavier on college-educated voters and suburbanites as their rural areas turn more Republican. In the governor’s election in both states, exit polls showed the Democratic candidates won college-educated voters and white college-educated voters by more than 20 percentage points.

Again, these are not universally applicable lessons. There are any number of reasons why 2022 was an outlier election — from former President Donald Trump refusing to leave the stage to the Supreme Court pushing itself onto the stage when it overturned Roe v. Wade this summer. But state-level turnout numbers suggested a few points.

First, even in a politically charged environment, voters needed a reason to turn out. And, second, in the states where voters turned out in big numbers, it seemed to favor the Democrats.