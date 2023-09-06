Biden is running on his record, but a new poll shows he has work to do with voters

Happening this Wednesday: Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Ukraine on unannounced trip… Ad spending in 2024 GOP presidential race surpasses $100 million… Mike Pence, in New Hampshire, delivers speech on conservatism vs. populism… Former Biden and Obama aide Gabe Amo wins special Democratic congressional primary in Rhode Island… Special GOP congressional primary remains uncalled… And former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers jumps into MI-SEN race.

But FIRST… Of all the poll numbers we’ve seen over the past week, these results from the most recent Wall Street Journal national survey really jumped out at us.

According to the poll, 40% of registered voters agreed with the statement that President Joe Biden has a strong record of accomplishments — which essentially matches Biden’s overall job-approval rating (at 42%).

By comparison, however, 51% of voters in the same poll believe former President Donald Trump has a strong record of accomplishments — even though just 39% of all voters have a favorable impression of Trump.

And by party, the share of Republicans who say Trump has a strong record of accomplishments (91%) is higher than the share of Democrats who believe the same of Biden (81%).

(Also note that 12% of Dems say Trump has a strong record of accomplishments, versus 5% of Republicans who say the same of Biden.)

These findings must be jarring for folks inside the Biden White House, who believe the president’s record of accomplishments (Covid relief package, infrastructure law, CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act) rivals any modern president since LBJ.

What’s more, Team Biden is building much of its re-election strategy touting the administration’s legislative achievements — see this new TV ad, for example.

Is this all branding and marketing (at which Trump has always exceled)?

Is it poll-question design (where voters might believe a “strong record of accomplishments” is different than a “good record of accomplishments”)?

Is it that the upside of the Inflation Reduction Act — the cornucopia energy/tax/health bill — was never as clear-cut as Obamacare or the Trump tax cuts?

Or is it simply too early to compare Biden’s two-plus years in the White House with Trump’s four years, especially when Team Biden is about to spend $1 billion reminding Americans about the current president’s record?

Whatever the explanation, these poll results are a reminder that a White House touting a president’s record is different than selling it to the American public. Headline of the day

The number of the day is … more than $100 million

That’s how much has already been spent on ads in the GOP presidential primary, according to data from AdImpact.

It’s a massive escalation from the first eight months of each of the last two open presidential nominating fights (the 2020 Democratic primary and the 2016 Republican primary), even if you look just at television and radio spending (as digital spending has ramped up in recent years).

While former President Donald Trump’s allies are dominating the national airwaves as he looks to project inevitability and ready for a bid against President Joe Biden, Trump’s GOP rivals and their allied super PACs have ramped up spending in primarily Iowa and New Hampshire as the best chance to blunt Trump’s momentum and keep him from steamrolling to the nomination.

Read more on NBCNews.com.

Other numbers to know

22: How many years in federal prison the former chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, received in federal prison after being convicted for seditious conspiracy, a judge ruled Tuesday.

11: The number of percentage points that Ron DeSantis dropped from an April Wall Street Journal poll to an August Wall Street Journal poll, a trend that’s been happening in polls by other outlets, too, per an NBC News analysis.

19%: The increase in Covid hospitalizations through the week ending on Aug. 19, as Covid appears to be rising across the country.

7: The rate of RSV-related hospitalizations per 100,000 children ages 4 and younger by mid-August, up from 2 per 100,000, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned doctors about the rise in cases in Florida in Georgia.

10-20 degrees: The increase in average temperatures this week as a heat wave sweeps through much of the country.

More than 50 million: The number of people who were under heat alerts on Tuesday afternoon, causing school closures across the country.

8 hours: How long it took some Burning Man festivalgoers to leave the venue after a virtual lockdown was lifted Monday (a massive rainstorm creating muddy and flooded conditions prompted the lockdown).

Eyes on 2024: Gabe Amo wins in RI-1, while UT-2 votes are still coming in

In Rhode Island Tuesday night, voters in the First District special election primary chose former Biden White House staffer Gabe Amo to advance to the general election ballot where, if he wins the Democratic-leaning seat, he’ll be the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

Amo was endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus and prevailed with over 30 percent of the vote, per the New York Times. He beat almost a dozen other candidates, including former state lawmaker Aaron Regunberg, who touted endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who had the backing of EMILY’s List and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

In this safely Democratic district, it’s likely that Amo will prevail in November’s general election to fill former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline’s seat. Still, he’ll go head-to-head with Republican nominee, Marine veteran Gerry W. Leonard Jr., who is seeking to be the first Republican elected to Congress from the district since the early 1990s.

Across the country in Utah, there is no decisive result in the special primary election to fill GOP Rep. Chris Stewart’s seat in the state’s Second District, as of publication time.

According to the New York Times, former congressional staffer Celeste Maloy leads with 38% of the vote, but former state lawmaker Becky Edwards is in a close second, with 36% of the vote. Former Republican National Committeeman Bruce Hough trails with 26% of the vote early Wednesday morning.

Like the Rhode Island election, whoever advances from this Utah primary is likely to win the general election in November, as this is a safely Republican seat.

In other campaign news…

From one governor to another: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized his fellow Republican primary presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on a Fox News podcast on Tuesday for not meeting with President Biden when he visited Florida last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Instead, he praised Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a former governor, for meeting with Biden instead.

Struck down: A federal district court struck down Alabams’s new congressional map once again for diluting Black voters’ power — months after the Supreme Court nixed a previous map for the same issue. The court will appoint a special master to redraw the lines, pending appeal.

She’s in: Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson announced Tuesday she’s running for Senate in a long-shot bid against Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

He’s in: Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers is launching a bid for Michigan’s open Senate seat, he announced Wednesday.

$20 million: A non-profit aligned with House Democrats is launching a $20 million voter registration campaign in key areas featuring marquee House races in the battle for House control.

N-Y-Plea?: Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos is discussing “possible paths forward” with prosecutors after being charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House, according to the New York Times.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

The Capitol attending physician said Tuesday that Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell showed no signs of having a seizure disorder, or having “experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease” after he froze in public last week.

A federal judge is allowing Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement therapy for minors who are transgender.

A federal appeals court partially blocked a ruling that gave Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith access to Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone.