Criticism and controversy meet Trump’s big announcement. We’ve been here before

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs the winner in Arizona Governor. ... The GOP needs to win three of uncalled 14 races for a House majority; Democrats need to win 12. ... Donald Trump, at Mar a Lago resort, is expected to launch his 2024 presidential bid. ... And in the Georgia Senate runoff, Herschel Walker’s campaign tells GOP groups to stop fundraising off of the race.

But first: Donald Trump picked quite a day to make his expected presidential announcement.

His handpicked candidate in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, Kari Lake, lost (and so did plenty of his other candidates — like Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, Adam Laxalt, Don Bolduc and potentially Herschel Walker, depending on what happens in next month’s Georgia Senate runoff).

His GOP critics like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have pounced (“I think President Trump was an albatross on the electoral prospects of some of our candidates,” Romney said, per NBC’s Sahil Kapur).

His own former vice president, Mike Pence, when asked about Trump’s 2024 run, replied: “I think we will have better choices in the future.”

The House Oversight Committee just revealed that foreign governments spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump’s former DC hotel — at the same time they were trying to influence American foreign policy.

Oh, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp today testifies before the Fulton County special grand jury examining whether Trump and his allies criminally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 election, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Blame. Criticism. Controversy. Scandal. Legal scrutiny.

Then again, Trump’s been here before.

After all, it was less than two years ago when Trump got blamed for the GOP losing those Georgia runoffs and Senate control; when he got impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 attack; and when he didn’t even attend Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration while Mike Pence did.

And guess what: Republicans — for the most part — lined up behind Trump despite it all.

Will we see that happen again?

Tweet of the day

Data Download: The number of the day is … $39.7 million

That’s at least how much fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried donated to primarily Democratic causes this election cycle, making him the second-largest Democratic donor of 2021-22 (only behind George Soros).

According to the latest campaign finance figures available through the Federal Election Commission, Bankman-Fried donated six-figure checks to the Democratic National Committee and the Senate Democrats’ main super PAC, as well as $6 million to the super PAC leading Democrats’ efforts to hold the House.

Despite his public musings about spending up to $1 billion next cycle, the Democratic megadonor’s future is all but certain as his cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Read more on the Meet the Press Blog, where you can watch our summer interview with Bankman-Fried long before the implosion of FTX.

Other numbers to know:

19,382: That’s how many votes Democrat Katie Hobbs was leading Republican Kari Lake as of Tuesday morning. The NBC News Decision Desk projected that Hobbs would win the Arizona governor’s race Monday night.

$10,500: How much members of foreign governments paid for rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. during former President Trump’s tenure, in addition to other amenities they paid for that were revealed in new documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee.

430: The number of LGBTQ candidates who won their elections at all levels of government in this year’s midterm elections.

$600 million: The amount that six airlines were ordered to pay to customers for canceled and delayed flights by the Department of Transportation.

Midterm roundup: Democrats’ path to a House majority narrows

Since yesterday morning, NBC News’ Decision Desk called Arizona-01, Arizona-06, New York-22 and Oregon-05 for Republicans, as well as Oregon-06 for Democrats.

That leaves 14 uncalled House races (11 of which are in California). Democrats would need to win 12 of them to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority, while Republicans just need to win three.

Here’s an updated look at what House races are left to be called as both sides sweat it out waiting to see who wins the House majority (guided by the pre-election ratings from The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter):

Toss ups:

CA-13: An open seat race with Republican John Duarte vs. Democrat Adam Gray.

CA-22: GOP Rep. David Valadao vs. Democrat Rudy Salas.

CA-27: GOP Rep. Mike Garcia vs. Democrat Christy Smith.

CA-47: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter vs. Republican Scott Baugh.

CA-49: Democratic Rep. Mike Levin vs. Republican Bryan Maryott.

ME-2: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden vs. Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Other competitive races:

AK-AL: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola vs. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye.

CA-3: An open seat with Republican Kevin Kiley vs. Democrat Kermit Jones.

CA-9: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder vs. Republican Tom Patti.

CA-41: GOP Rep. Ken Calvert vs. Democrat Will Rollins.

CA-45: GOP Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Democrat Jay Chen.

A surprisingly close race:

CO-3: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert vs. Democrat Adam Frisch.

Safe seats:

The Decision Desk hasn’t yet projected two safe seats President Biden won by more than 20 and 60 percentage points respectively in 2020, CA-21 and CA-34, as ballots continue to be counted.

Runoff watch: Cut it out

In the early days of the runoff, Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign has a message to Republicans trying to vulture their fundraising — cut it out.

Walker’s campaign told NBC News it wants Republican groups to stop fundraising off of their race and not sharing the wealth.

The warning comes after a group of GOP candidates, and former President Trump, sent out email donation solicitations that sent 90 cents on the dollar to the group and only 10 cents on the dollar to Walker’s campaign (those allocations have since been fixed).

Candidates and outside groups also continued to reserve time on the airwaves, per AdImpact. On Monday Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign reserved $2 million worth of TV and radio time from Nov. 12 through Nov. 22.

And the New York Times unpacks how Georgia’s 2021 voting law is complicating the Senate runoff.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

In a press conference on Monday, President Joe Biden said that Democrats don’t have enough votes to codify abortion into federal law this fall.

In Bali, Biden told Chinese president Xi Jinping that he has a responsibility to dissuade North Korea from using nuclear weapons.

Congress has a packed schedule in the last few weeks of their session that includes codifying protections for same-sex marriage, reaching a government funding agreement and reauthorizing the Defense Department, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, rejected requests from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s allies to switch parties and become a Republican, the Wall Street Journal reports.