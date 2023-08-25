A debate, a mug shot and a big week in 2024 race

If it’s FRIDAY… Donald Trump gets booked in Fulton County, Ga. — with a mug shot… Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy stump in Iowa… Tim Scott campaigns in New Hampshire… And seven GOP candidates appear to have already qualified for the next Republican debate.

But FIRST… This was a consequential week in the 2024 presidential race — and maybe the most consequential week yet of the contest.

It started with a big poll on where the Republican presidential race stands less than five months until the Iowa caucuses, and our NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa showed former President Donald Trump with a commanding lead over his rivals. (Yet it also found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., with room to grow.)

Next came the first GOP presidential debate — minus Trump — where much of the field tried to gang up on entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, which allowed him to steal the spotlight.

The debate also produced a moment where most of the candidates (though not all) raised their hand when asked if they’d still support Trump if he’s the nominee but convicted for crimes.

(It’s not lost on us how reluctant DeSantis looked before he raised his hand.)

And then on Thursday night came Trump’s booking, fingerprinting and photograph for a mug shot — arising from the fourth and possibly final indictment against him.

We don’t know when the four different trials for Trump will take place and whether they’ll be before, after or the middle of the GOP primary calendar.

We don’t know how GOP primary voters will respond to Trump’s mug shot. (But our Iowa poll found 65% of likely Republican caucusgoers who don’t believe he committed serious crimes, and it showed his lead increasing after his fourth indictment.)

And we still don’t know if Ramaswamy — after the attention he’s now getting — turns to be a Herman Cain or Ben Carson (who both rose in the polls but later flamed out), or a Pete Buttigieg (who ultimately won Iowa).

But we do know this: It was quite a week.

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Data Download: The number of the day is … 7

That’s how many Republican presidential primary candidates appear to have already met the fundraising and polling thresholds to qualify for the second primary debate in September, per a NBC News Political Unit analysis of the Republican National Committee’s debate requirements..

Those seven candidates include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The second debate requirements include gathering donations from at least 50,000 individual donors and registering at 3% in either two national polls after Aug. 1, or in one national survey plus polls from two different early-voting states.

Trump, though, has indicated he won’t participate in the early debates, and he has refused to sign a pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee — another requirement to qualify for the debate stage.

For more about what to expect ahead of the second debate, check out NBCNews.com.

About 20 minutes: How long Trump spent at the jail in Fulton County, Ga., on Thursday night as he was booked, fingerprinted and photographed for a mugshot for charges related to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Nearly 90: The number of congressional Democrats on Wednesday who urged the Biden administration to do more to address the burden of student debt.

98 million: How many people in the U.S. were under heat alerts on Thursday.

75: The number of Pittsburgh law enforcement officers that were placed on leave after an hours-long standoff over an eviction notice left one man dead.

As much as $1 million: How much some movie studios are offering to pay in job advertisements for positions related to artificial intelligence, as writers and actors remain on strike.

Fewer than 1,400: That’s how many acres of U.S. farmland that Chinese buyers have bought in the last year and a half, a small fraction of country’s farmland, per NBC News’ Laura Strickler and Nicole Moeder.

Eyes on 2024: GOP hopefuls try to catch post-debate energy

Some candidates are looking to capitalize off the attention from the first GOP debate this week, including filling their campaign coffers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign said it raised more than $1 million in the first 24 hours since the debate, according to ABC News.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign told the Associated Press on Thursday that it has raised $450,000, with an average donation of $38, since the debate. That’s about 14% of Ramaswamy’s total fundraising haul so far as of June 30, per campaign finance reports (not including the millions Ramaswamy has donated to his own campaign).

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign was also scrambling to capitalize on the attention, and her campaign “raised more online in the last 24 hours than on any day since the campaign started,” the Washington Post reports, citing a Haley adviser.

Potential Republican primary and caucusgoers who watched the debate said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Haley had the best performances Wednesday night, according to a new Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll. And the survey found Haley improved her standing the most among those voters.

In other campaign news...

Trump in the spotlight: Trump’s arrest on Thursday and his subsequent mugshot stole the spotlight from the rest of the GOP field after the debate, per NBC News’ Amanda Terkel. And the mugshot also became a GOP fundraising tool, NBC News’ Katherine Doyle reports.

Split screen: As Trump was being booked in Georgia, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Iowa visiting the baseball field from the “Field of Dreams” film. Asked about the split screen between himself and Trump, DeSantis said simply, “Well, I’m glad I’m at the Field of Dreams. Happy to be here,” per NBC News’ Alex Tabet.

Abortion on the airwaves: President Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new TV ad highlighting GOP candidates’ views on abortion, per NBC News’ Megan Lebowitz.

Speaking of abortion: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Fox News that she was glad abortion was discussed during the GOP debate, noting, “If our candidates aren’t able to find a response and put out a response, we’re not going to win.”

What Hurd heard: Former Texas GOP Rep. Will Hurd didn’t qualify for the first debate, but he still watched it with a writer from Politico Magazine.

Sheehy on the air: Republican Tim Sheehy, who is running for Senate in Montana, launched a minute-long TV ad on Friday, touting his background as a Navy SEAL and businessman. His campaign spent $89,000 on a broadcast and cable buy over the next week.

Two U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News that the death of the Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was due to sabotage when his plane crashed earlier this week.

Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday, alleging that the company did not shut off power, despite warnings about the potential for devastating wildfires.