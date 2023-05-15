DeSantis comes close to painting Trump as a loser. Will that strategy work?

If it’s MONDAY… Turkey heads to runoff election as Erdoğan fails to capture a majority… Border crossings decline after Title 42 was lifted, per Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas… Nikki Haley says passing a federal abortion ban isn’t possible… Former GOP Congressman Will Hurd discloses that he will make a decision on a 2024 presidential run by Memorial Day… And Kentucky’s GOP gubernatorial primary is one day away.

But FIRST... Having Iowa all to himself on Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis almost went there on Donald Trump — by calling the former president a loser for the Republican Party.

Yet he ultimately stopped short.

“There’s no substitute for victory. We must reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over. We gotta demonstrate the courage to lead and the strength to win,” he said, per NBC’s Jonathan Allen, Natasha Korecki and Dasha Burns.

DeSantis added, “Governing is not about entertaining. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling. It’s ultimately about winning and producing results.”

But do enough Republican primary voters actually buy that the GOP lost under Trump?

After all, our Oct. 2022 NBC News poll found 65% of Republicans believing that President Joe Biden didn’t win the White House legitimately (fact check: he did win legitimately).

What’s more, despite underperforming with Trump-backed candidates in the 2022 midterms, Republicans do now control the U.S. House of Representatives.

And DeSantis himself has been unable to say who won the 2020 election.

As Politico writes, the governor has deflected past questions about whether the 2020 presidential contest was rigged, and he campaigned for election deniers like Kari Lake and Doug Mastriano.

Make no mistake: Calling Trump a loser — in 2018, 2020 and 2022 — is a legitimate hit on the former president.

But can DeSantis (or others) make it stick?

Headline of the day

Data Download: The number of the day is … 4,400

That’s how many migrants Border Patrol apprehended on Saturday, NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports, following a drop on Friday as well after the Covid-era immigration policy known as Title 42 expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

NBC News’ Daniella Silva reports from El Paso, Texas that multiple migrants said there was a “whisper network” in Juárez, Mexico encouraging migrants to cross the southern border before Title 42 ended because the policy had suspended penalties for those who make repeated attempts to enter the U.S. illegally.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on CNN “State of the Union” Sunday that it is “too early” to know if the expected migrant surge has peaked.

“It is too early. But the numbers that we have experienced over the past two days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42,” Mayorkas said.

Other numbers to know:

49.4%: The portion of the vote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received in a presidential election that was still being tallied Monday, just short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

$3 billion: The value of a military aid package that Germany plans to send to Ukraine.

90%: The portion of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian city, under Russian control as Ukrainian forces battle to take it back, The New York Times reports.

$66 billion: The value of student debt the Biden administration has already canceled via existing programs, even as a larger debt relief plan faces legal obstacles.

$5,000: The value of scholarships that will be awarded in honor of Aaron Salter, a security guard who was one of 10 killed in a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket a year ago.

151: The number of parliamentary seats Thailand’s Move Forward party won in elections on Sunday in a stunning rebuke of the military-backed ruling party, the New York Times reports.

33: The number of Palestinians, as well as two Israelis, who were killed before a fragile ceasefire between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip was enacted on Sunday.

$225 million: The amount that a group of Vice Media’s lenders will pay for the company in the form of a credit bid as Vice files for bankruptcy protection.

Eyes on 2024: Biden’s balancing act

President Joe Biden will need to hit on all cylinders to secure re-election — governing with stability despite a slew of challenges, leading a party that has at times shown unease about him serving as its standard bearer again, and executing on the right electoral strategy amid the shifting political map.

In recent days, he’s shown glimpses of how he wants to do all three.

With the debt ceiling drawing nearer, Biden is set to meet with congressional leaders again this week as he looks to land a deal that avoids both the financial and political risk that comes with defaulting.

But while high stakes negotiations on the debt and dealing with the situation on the border is drawing most of the attention, the president is also taking smaller steps to remind Democrats what’s at stake amid his re-election fight.

Biden highlighted his administration’s work to prevent gun violence in a weekend op-ed that called out Congress to do more on the issue. And he said during a commencement speech at Howard University that American history “has not always been a fairy tale” and that “racism has long torn us apart” amid the national debate over how to teach race and racism in schools that’s become a key piece of the culture war.

And as the Democratic Party prepares for whoever wins the GOP presidential primary, Trump or otherwise, the Washington Post reports that top Biden advisors want to make a full run at winning North Carolina. Plus, they want to invest early in Florida, hoping to prove the state isn’t truly off the map for Democrats.

In other campaign news …

Haley on abortion: Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley did not back a federal abortion ban Sunday during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” saying that “the idea that a Republican president could ban all abortions is not being honest with the American people.”

Trump talks exceptions again: Trump spoke to The Messenger’s Marc Caputo in a free-wheeling interview, in which the former president reiterated he’s a “believer” in exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother in legislation restricting abortion.

Harris finds her lane: Vice President Kamala Harris has “been quietly forming a small, outside group of women allies” to bolster her work on abortion, Axios reports. Harris has been a leading voice in the White House on the abortion issue.

Trump talk: Former President Donald Trump will have to appear virtually later this month for a hearing in his hush money case to review restrictions on Trump using evidence in the case to attack witnesses.

Ramaswamy’s fortune: Politico delves into how biotech entrepreneur-turned Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made his fortune.

Thinking about it: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has been weighing a run for president, told Politico he will decide before late June. Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway also told Politico that she has “not been shy” about telling Trump that he should consider Suarez as a running mate if he is the Republican nominee.

So is he: Former Energy Secretary and Texas Gov. Rick Perry didn’t rule out running for president again in an interview with CNN, and wouldn’t endorse Trump.

Sunshine for the GOP, so far: NBC News’ Matt Dixon delves into the Florida Senate race, writing that “Democrats have had a short list of potential candidates, but so far none have signaled they are definitely running and the prospects have largely brushed off questions on the matter.”

Fundraising’s a marathon, not a sprint: The Daily Beast looks at how Arizona Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s marathon schedule lines up with her campaign’s political activity.

Dems want justice from Justice: The Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is suing West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s office to obtain his official calendar, NBC News first reports.

Santos saga: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., signed a “non-prosecution agreement” with Brazilian prosecutors last week regarding a 2008 allegation that Santos allegedly forged two stolen checks.

Watch this space: Ohio’s Republican-controlled legislature moved to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution amid an effort to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights, NBC News’ Adam Edelman reports.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

Western diplomats and former U.S. officials are skeptical that China can play the role of peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine, NBC News’ Dan De Luce reports.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress for withholding classified information that warned Kabul could collapse soon after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have banned all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the state.

CORRECTION: (May 15, 2023, 11:56 a.m. ET) A previous version of this article misstated Rep. George Santos' political party. He is a Republican, not a Democrat.