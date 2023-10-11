Four ways the Middle East war has already shaken up 2024 contest

Happening this Wednesday: Latest death toll in Middle East stands at more than 1,200 Israelis and approximately 1,000 Palestinians… House Republicans vote via secret ballot for new speaker at 10:00 am ET… Donald Trump stumps in Florida… Filing for New Hampshire presidential primary begins with Asa Hutchinson submitting his paperwork… And federal prosecutors hit Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., with 23 additional charges.

But FIRST… On Monday, we wrote that the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East had the potential to recast the 2024 presidential race — at least in the short run.

And 48 hours later, here are four different ways the war has already reshaped the contest.

One, it’s allowed President Biden to seize a commander-in-chief moment.

“In this moment, we must be crystal clear,” the president said Tuesday afternoon. “We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel.”

He added, “There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self determination.”

And, Biden warned against other nations “thinking of taking advantage of the situation.”

“I have one word: Don’t,” he said.

Two, it gave entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy an opening to go after U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has been moving up in the GOP polls.

“I am disappointed and deeply concerned by the remarks of certain presidential candidates including Nikki Haley who have irresponsibly called the Hamas attack an ‘attack on America’ and rabidly shout ‘FINISH THEM!!’ repeatedly without offering a pragmatic path forward,” he said yesterday.

Ramaswamy added, “The U.S. should provide Israel with diplomatic support, intelligence-sharing, and necessary munitions to defend its own homeland, while taking special care to avoid a broader regional war in the Middle East.”

Three, the war gave Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a platform during his foreign-policy speech in D.C. on Tuesday to blast his GOP rivals (like Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis), as well as President Biden, per NBC’s Nnamdi Egwuonwu.

And four, it’s given Donald Trump another opportunity to make the argument he regularly makes in these kinds of moments: This would have never happened on my watch.

“Can you imagine what this guy [Biden] has done to us, what he’s done to us? That would have never happened?” Trump said Monday in New Hampshire. “The attack on Israel would never, ever have happened. The attack on Ukraine would never have happened. Inflation would never have happened. None of it would have happened.”

The number of the day is … 14

That’s how many Americans have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. The number has risen since Monday, when U.S. officials said that 11 Americans had died.

Biden added that American citizens are among those being held hostage by Hamas, though he did not specify how many.

He doubled down on his support for Israel, adding, “Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear.”

Eyes on 2024: DeSantis talks Trump and Israel on ‘Morning Joe’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sharpening his case against Trump, telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday that Democrats have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024 if Trump is the GOP nominee.

“I think a referendum on Joe Biden means we win, if I’m the candidate. I think a referendum on Donald Trump, if that’s it, then I think the Democrats would win,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis added there are “millions” of voters who disapprove of Biden and believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. “They want to vote for a Republican,” he said, “But once it’s Donald Trump, that’s just a dealbreaker for them. They just won’t do it.”

DeSantis also discussed the war in Israel, saying the country “has a right to defend itself” and that “Hamas needs to be no more.”

Asked if he would support the Israeli military conducting strikes against Iranian targets, DeSantis said, “I think that Israel should be focused on uprooting Hamas. To make this a larger role, I think does have some risks. But I would say the United States should turn every screw so that Iran is not getting money flowing into its coffers, particularly with their oil.”

DeSantis was also asked if he is concerned that Trump allegedly discussed a classified planning document related to Iran at his New Jersey golf club. He said it would be “a different thing” if that allegation were true, adding the former president is “innocent until proven guilty.”

In other campaign news …

The age old question: NBC News’ Chuck Todd examines just how much concerns about Biden’s age could affect his re-election campaign.

Conspiracy on the campaign trail: Trump appears to have embraced an internet conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama is secretly running the White House, NBC News’ Alex Tabet, Jake Traylor and Brandy Zadrozny report.

Super fundraising: A super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s presidential campaign announced Tuesday it raised more that $11 million since Kennedy announced he is running as an independent, per NBC News’ Katherine Koretski.

Youngkin group hits the airwaves: Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PAC is launching a new TV ad focused on abortion in the state’s legislative races, NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports.

She’s running: Kari Lake officially launched her Senate run in Arizona on Monday, and quickly picked up Trump’s endorsement, per NBC News’ Jane Timm and Alex Tabet.The New York Times also explores why some Republicans believe a three-way race that includes Lake and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema could actually hurt the GOP’s chances of flipping the seat.

Making his pitch: Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in California as a Republican.

Last dash cash: Democrat Brandon Presley outraised GOP Gov. Tate Reeves in the latest fundraising period, thanks in part to a $3 million contribution from the Democratic Governors Association, per Mississippi Today. Reeves did end the period with more cash on hand than his challenger.

Santos saga: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is now facing 23 additional charges, including conspiracy and identity theft, relating to contributions to his campaign, per an amended indictment filed on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announced that he is joining the race against Santos.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

House Republicans are “skeptical” of a plan to pass aid for Israel and Ukraine in one funding package, per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur.

Four former Ohio State wrestlers who GOP Rep. Jim Jordan coached in the 1980s say he should not be the next House speaker, reviving their claims that Jordan knew about ongoing sexual abuse by the team doctor and did nothing about it, NBC News’ Corky Siemaszko reports. Jordan has said he was not aware of the abuse.