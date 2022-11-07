Fundamentals and polarization collide in the midterms

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... It’s one day until Election Day 2022. ... President Biden, after stumping in New York state, rallies for Democrat Wes Moore in Maryland Governor. ... Donald Trump holds his final midterm rally in Ohio. .. Final national NBC News poll ahead of the midterms shows Democrats catching up to Republicans on enthusiasm. ... Poll also finds voters blaming social media, cable news and Trump the most for increase in threats and political violence. ... And NBC News reporters cover all of the campaign events over the weekend.

But first: Our final poll of the 2022 campaign finds two forces shaping the midterm landscape.

Force #1 is the fundamentals — the 44% of voters who approve of Biden’s job; the 72% who think the country is headed in the wrong direction; the 81% who are dissatisfied with the economy; and the 47% who want to see a “great deal of change” from Biden (higher than we ever saw on this question for Trump, Obama or Clinton).

It’s those fundamentals that suggest Democrats are headed for a shellacking on Election Day.

Force #2 is the increased polarization that could limit the shellacking — Democrats pulling even with Republicans in high election interest (due in large part to the overturning of Roe v. Wade); Donald Trump being more unpopular than Biden; and the 47% of voters who are more worried about Republicans taking control of Congress vs. the 45% who are more worried that Dems maintain control of Congress.

We just don’t know which opposing force will be stronger on Election Day.

The fundamentals?

Or the polarization?

Before Trump, we could almost guarantee you a wave was coming given the broad dissatisfaction with the economy and nation’s direction, as our poll finds.

But remember, polarization ended up reducing Republican losses in 2018, when the GOP won important statewide contests in Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio.

Could the same thing happen in 2022, especially in blue and purple states?

Data Download: The number of the day is … 28%

That is Biden’s approval rating among independents in the latest national NBC News poll, with 64% disapproving of the job Biden is doing as president. That’s down from our October poll, which found 37% of independents approving of Biden. It’s also the lowest rating from independents that Biden has received in the survey this election cycle.

“The President’s job approval has dipped below 30% with independents and down to 40% in the swing states, meaning that the Democrats have to run way ahead of the president to try to win a statewide race,” said GOP pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted the poll along with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

On the generic ballot, however, independent voters are split in our poll, with 38% preferring GOP control of Congress, versus 36% who want Democrats in charge. But how will that remaining 26% break?

Other numbers to know:

Three out of four: How many Americans in an American Psychological Association survey said the future of the country was “a significant source of stress in their lives,” NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald and Jonathan Allen report as part of their story on the country’s mood heading into the midterms.

14: The number of debates in competitive Senate races this election cycle, a low compared to other recent cycles, NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald and Victoria Ebner report.

50: The number of case studies of violent threats against public officials that TIME collected since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, which “show the scope and severity of a crisis that is eating away at the foundation of democracy.”

7: How many days the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol extended the deadline for Trump to turn over records to the committee.

$11 million: How much billionaire Ronald S. Lauder spent to bolster GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial bid, per the New York Times.

Midterm roundup: A weekend with the candidates

NBC News correspondents spent the weekend criss-crossing the country with the candidates at the center of some of this cycle’s biggest races.

With Michigan’s gubernatorial race and an abortion ballot initiative on the line, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told NBC’s Julie Tsirkin and Olympia Sonnier that the state is “at risk of reverting 91 years to a law that would make it a felony, no exceptions for rape, or incest.”

Whitmer’s opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon, said she thought the abortion debate could spark evangelical Christians to turn out in force. She said her closing message is about “getting education back on track, making sure we have safe communities and bringing the American Dream back to the state of Michigan.”

In Pennsylvania’s race for governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who has held a steady lead in the polls over Republican Doug Mastriano, told Maura Barrett and Alex Rhoades he’s “humbled” by support he’s received from Republicans. And he reiterated his opposition to vaccine and mask mandates in an interview with Dasha Burns, saying he would “take a different approach” to pandemic management.

In Ohio, NBC’s Jesse Kirsch spoke with both Senate hopefuls — Dem Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance — ahead of Monday’s rally with former President Donald Trump. Vance said he’d endorse Trump if he runs for president again. And Ryan tried to play the two Republicans off each other, arguing that while “Trump was perceived as being strong,” that “J.D. Vance is perceived as an ass-kisser.”

And as Election Day draws near, Henry Gomez, who also spoke to both Ohio candidates over the weekend, writes “both spoke as if victory was within reach.”

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Georgia Senate: Georgia’s Senate race will test the state’s “Democratic-friendly drift,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur writes from the Peach State. The race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker has also taken a personal turn in the final days, per the Associated press (one of Warnock’s latest TV ads features Republicans concerned with the former football star’s “troubling behavior”). And NBC News’ J.J. McCorvey reports that Democrats have tried to focus on the state’s health care crisis, but voters may be more concerned about the economy.

Iowa Senate: GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley widened his lead against Democrat Mike Franken in the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which found Grassley ahead of Franken, 53% to 41%.

Missouri Senate: Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine is out with a new spot that criticizes both GOP nominee Eric Schmitt and also Libertarian Jonathan Dine.

North Carolina Senate: In one of Democrat Cheri Beasley’s final ads, she tells the story of her becoming the state’s first black female chief justice, going on to criticize Republican Rep. Ted Budd as focused on himself instead of the state.

Nevada Senate: NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports on how Republican Adam Laxalt’s closing message blasting the “radical, leftist Democrat Party” shows how he isn’t backing down from his conservative messaging. Meanwhile, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is running newspaper ads highlighting how members of Laxalt’s family aren’t backing him.

Pennsylvania Senate: Senate Majority PAC is highlighting Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Democratic Lt. Gov John Fetterman in a TV ad. The New York Times also has a pair of stories about the race, exploring how Fetterman is leaning into his stroke recovery, and how some Muslim Americans are reacting to the prospect that Republican Mehmet Oz could become the first Muslim senator.

Arizona Governor: Authorities are investigating a white powder sent to the campaign headquarters of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.

Michigan Governor: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign got a nod from rapper Eminem, who grew up in the state.

New York Governor: Rallying in the tightening governor’s race, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin declared that “New York is ready to party like it’s 1994,” when Republican George Pataki upset Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo, per NBC News’ Phil McCausland.

Texas Governor: The Washington Post reports on former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaigning over the last six years — amid bids for Senate, president and now governor — and how he’s become “the emblem of unrealized ambition in the Democratic Party.”

Virginia-07: Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday.

Ad watch: Touting bipartisanship in New Hampshire

As New Hampshire’s Senate race has tightened, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is out with a new TV ad promoting her bipartisanship and calling her opponent, Republican Don Bolduc, “dangerous.”

“Just look at Don Bolduc, a committed election denier who would also make abortion illegal,” a narrator in the ad says, adding, “and Don Bolduc crusades to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it.”

Hassan touts herself as an alternative, with the narrator saying, “Maggie Hassan earns the ranking as America’s most bipartisan senator, taking on her own party to suspend the gas tax, partnering with Republicans to manufacture products here in America.”

It’s the latest attempt by Hassan to highlight her bipartisanship and willingness to buck her own party in the purple state.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

In Texas, Christian mega donors are bankrolling politicians with the hope that they’ll push for private school vouchers, NBC News’ Mike Hixenbaugh and Kate Martin report.

NBC News’ Irie Sentner reports on the rise of Gen Z consultants advising campaigns about how best to turn out young voters.

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has decided not to run for president in 2024, Politico reports, citing concerns that a campaign would take him away from his young children.

Twitter is delaying its rollout of a new verification system until after the midterm elections this week the New York Times reports.