GOP, Dems run nearly even in ad spending in Mississippi governor race

Happening this Friday: President Biden travels to Lewiston, Maine to meet with families and victims of recent mass shooting there… Biden officials voice new concerns and warnings over Israel’s war with Hamas… GOP-controlled House passesIsrael aid, setting up clash with Senate… Ron DeSantis stumps in Iowa… And on Saturday, GOP field — including DeSantis and Donald Trump — addresses summit in Florida.

But FIRST… While incumbency has benefitted Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the red state of Kentucky, it hasn’t been helping Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in Mississippi — ahead of next week’s gubernatorial contests.

For starters, Republicans are essentially tied with Democrats in ad spending in the Mississippi race.

Since the August primary, Reeves has spent $9.5 million over the airwaves, while Democratic challenger Brandon Presley (cousin to Elvis Presley) has spent $8.5 million.

(Compare that to the Dems’ nearly 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans in Kentucky.)

Reeves has aired TV ads featuring Donald Trump speaking directly to camera and hitting Presley over President Joe Biden and out-of-state donations, while Presley has highlighted his small-town roots, his “pro-life” stance on abortion and his drive for Medicaid expansion in the state.

Yet it’s not just the ad-spending parity.

Presley has attacked Reeves over a welfare corruption scandal that was publicized during Reeves’ first term — involving former NFL star Brett Favre. (Reeves has denied involvement in the scandal.)

Make no mistake: Republicans are favored in this contest. After all, this is a state Trump won by more than 16 points in 2020.

But there’s a reason why the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter moved this contest from Likely Republican to Lean Republican.

Oh, one other thing: If no one gets more than 50%, there’s a runoff on Nov. 28.

The number of the day is … 7

That’s the number of charges for which Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of the digital currency exchange FTX, was found guilty of on Thursday evening.

The charges included wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, and the verdict came about a year after FTX imploded and left many customers unable to withdraw their money from the platform — which sometimes amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses for users.

Bankman-Fried is set to be sentenced in March and faces up to 110 years in prison.

Eyes on 2024: Florida man picks a side

Former President Donald Trump picked up another endorsement from a Florida lawmaker — this time from GOP Sen. Rick Scott, who is running for re-election next year.

“I think we all should come together and do everything we can to help him win the nomination so we can beat Biden,” Scott told NBC’s Matt Dixon in his first interview since announcing the endorsement.

Scott is the 12th senator and the 13th member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse Trump over Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis. Just Florida GOP Rep. Laurel Lee, who also served in DeSantis’ administration, has backed the governor’s presidential campaign.

Scott, a former governor himself, told Dixon that DeSantis never actually asked Scott for his endorsement, and he had not spoken to DeSantis since discussing a hurricane in August.

Trump has the most congressional endorsements of any presidential candidate by far, with around 70 House members backing Trump in addition to the 13 senators. DeSantis has the next highest number of congressional backers, with five endorsing his campaign.

In other campaign news …

Turning up the heat: President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is planning to tie GOP presidential hopefuls to “MAGA extremism” during next week’s debate, launching billboards around Trump’s rally in Florida as part of the effort, NBC’s Monica Alba reports. In a new memo, the Biden campaign also lays out a re-election strategy similar to Biden’s 2020 race, per the Associated Press.

On the sidelines: The AP explores former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s rise in the GOP primary, and why some influential Republican donors have stayed on the sidelines despite wanting the party to move beyond Trump.

On the airwaves: Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy announced Thursday that his presidential campaign is launching an “eight figure” advertising effort in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump trials: Special Counsel Jack Smith wrote in a court filing on Thursday that Trump is trying to delay his criminal cases “at any cost.” In the federal election interference case, Trump’s attorneys asked an appeals court to lift the partial gag order on the former president.

Frustrations come to a boil: A spokesperson for Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., sparked backlash on Thursday after privately suggesting primary challenges against GOP lawmakers who help sidestep Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions, per NBC’s Frank Thorp V, Sahil Kapur, Julie Tsirkin and Lori Rampani.

Looming primary challenge: A PAC funded largely by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman may launch primary campaigns against Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, and Cori Bush, D-Mo., CNBC reports.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

The White House quietly tapped former President Barack Obama to help shape artificial intelligence policies, including an executive order on A.I. that Biden signed on Monday, NBC’s Monica Alba exclusively reports.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., introduced a resolution that would bar Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., from classified briefings, as Menendez faces a federal indictment.

The federal agency that is tasked with helping schools prepare to respond to physical attacks is “swamped” as antisemitic and anti-Muslim threats grow across the U.S., NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports.