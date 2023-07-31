GOP voters and elites are divided on Trump

If it’s MONDAY… New national NYT/Siena poll finds Donald Trump with commanding lead over rest of GOP presidential field… Ron DeSantis has plenty riding on the upcoming Aug. 23 GOP debate, NBC’s Natasha Korecki, Henry Gomez and Jonathan Allen report… DeSantis rolls out economic-policy plan in New Hampshire at 11:15 am ET, per NBC’s Alec Hernandez… And former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., officially kicks off her NH-GOV bid in Manchester, N.H.

But FIRST... Republican primary voters are in one place when it comes to Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential bid.

GOP elites and former Trump Cabinet members, meanwhile, are on an entirely different planet.

That divide might be the most important development in understanding the current state of the Republican presidential race amid the indictments and investigations into the former president, as well as the increasing candidate attacks on Trump.

NBC News reached out to 44 individuals who served in Trump’s Cabinet. Only four of them (!!!) publicly said they supported his re-election.

Most of the former Trump Cabinet members declined to comment or ignored the requests.

Now compare that Cabinet survey with today’s national New York Times/Siena College poll, which shows Trump with a whopping 37-point lead over nearest rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What’s more, 52% of GOP primary voters in the poll say they are only considering Trump, versus 46% who are considering other candidates.

Bottom line: As some elite Republicans are screaming for the party to nominate another — or as others are simply biting their tongues — a majority of Republican voters are standing behind Trump.

We first saw this elite-vs.-voter divide in 2015, when most prominent Republicans weren’t endorsing Trump’s presidential bid.

And it might be even more pronounced today, as the former president is on the cusp of more indictments.

It’s possible that the weight of Trump’s legal problems come crashing down on GOP voters — and that the Republican presidential race shifts between now and Iowa.

But it’s also entirely possible that GOP voters are tuning out all of Trump’s challenges.

“Most of the 2024 candidate field has spent the past two and half years validating or turning a blind eye to Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election, priming the Republican base to believe that Trump is a proven winner against President Joe Biden,” NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald wrote over the weekend.

“Now they have only a few months to try to undo that perception but appear reluctant to press the case.”

Headline of the day

Data Download: The number of the day is … more than $40 million

That’s how much The Washington Post reported that Trump’s political action committee spent through June on legal fees amid the swirling investigations and indictments facing Trump and his allies.

The New York Times is also reporting that Trump allies are creating a legal defense fund, and that Trump’s PAC requested a refund of a donation it gave to his aligned super PAC as bills piled up.

Monday marks the semi-annual campaign finance reporting deadline for groups like Trump’s PAC and others, so there will be more to glean soon about the health of some of the top political action committees and super PACs in the presidential race.

Other numbers to know

40%: President Biden’s approval rate in a new CBS News-YouGov poll that also found his approval rating on the economy at just 34%.

169: The number of California delegates that would be awarded to a GOP presidential candidate who receives a majority of the primary vote, after the state GOP changed its allocation rules over the weekend in a move backed by Trump’s campaign, per the Los Angeles Times.

40,000: The minimum number of individual donors required to participate in the first GOP presidential primary debate on Aug. 23, which former Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday he is a “couple weeks away” from reaching, per NBC News’ Sarah Dean.

15%: The polling share a candidate must receive for 30 days as part of the requirements to receive Secret Service protection, among other stipulations, per NBC News’ Katherine Koretski.

7: How many grandchildren President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged, now that he and first lady Jill Biden issued a statement Friday referencing Hunter Biden’s daughter, Navy.

$475 million: The amount Trump was seeking in damages in a defamation lawsuit against CNN, which a federal judge dismissed.

43: At least the number of people killed in a Sunday bombing in Pakistan that also wounded almost 100 people. It’s unclear who was responsible for the bombing, which the Associated Press reports was at a “rally of a pro-Taliban cleric.”

44: The number of consecutive days in El Paso, Texas where the temperature hit at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. The streak ended Sunday, almost doubling the previous streak of 23 days.

Eyes on 2024: Trump wants GOP to go on the attack amid indictments

Unburdened by his competitors as the far-and-away favorite in the Republican primary race, former President Donald Trump’s biggest vulnerability may be the indictments and investigations he faces. So during a Saturday rally in Erie, Pa.,, Trump called on the party to rally around him and “fight” back.

He claimed the “biggest complaint that I get” is that Republicans aren’t fighting back against Democrats hard enough.

“Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democrat fraud should be immediately primaried and get out,” per NBC News’ Jacob Traylor.

As he tried to frame the indictments against him as “election interference,” he called them “a great badge of honor.” And he argued that the timing of those indictments was politically motivated to hamper his bid for the White House.

One other note from Traylor: the campaign played the controversial Jason Aldean music video, which prominently features a courthouse that was the site of an infamous lynching in the 1920s, on the stadium screen at the start of the event.

In other campaign news…

How the tables have turned: Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination may have a tough time convincing voters that Trump is not electable after they have “spent the past two and half years validating or turning a blind eye to Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election,” writes NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald.

Haley talks about justice: During an interview Sunday with CBS, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley commented about the new charges Trump faces in the classified documents case by saying “it doesn’t matter if you’re Hillary [Clinton], or if you’re Trump, you shouldn’t be erasing anything unless you have something to hide,” but she sidestepped questions about whether she’d pardon him or whether she trusts the Department of Justice.

Dean’s list: Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips is set to meet with donors about a potential presidential primary challenge to Biden, per NBC News’ Scott Wong, Julie Tsirkin and Rebecca Kaplan. Phillips confirmed in a text message to the New York Times that he is weighing a White House bid.

A new target: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has increasingly targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, instead of Biden or Trump, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen reports.

Summer school woes: Florida’s new standards for teaching African American history — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — continue to face criticism from prominent Black Republicans, including presidential candidates Will Hurd and Tim Scott. Meanwhile, NBC News’ Janelle Griffith reports that a majority of the group that developed the standards opposed the sections that suggest slavery benefited some people.

Hunter remains the Hunted: The House Oversight Committee is set to hear testimony from Devon Archer, one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, as Archer awaits sentencing after a 2018 conviction in an unrelated case, Politico reports.

Not choosing yet: Some GOP donors are struggling to choose between the Republican field, and an analysis of campaign finance reports found at least 110 donors gave the maximum primary donations to at least two GOP candidates.

Boo-urns: Republicans booed former Texas Rep. Will Hurd as he criticized Trump Friday during the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner, arguing that “Donald Trump is running [for president] to stay out of prison.”

Spanberger going statewide? Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger told “multiple people” she is planning to run for governor of Virginia in 2025, per Politico.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell’s office put out a Friday statement confirming the senator would serve out his full, two-year term in leadership amid speculation about his future related to a recent health incident.

NBC News’ Brennan Leach and Julie Tsirkin report new details about an altercation where Wisconsin Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden is accused of swearing and yelling at high-school aged Senate pages.

A State Department official called the attempted military coup in Niger filled with “confusion, shifting alliances and fluidity.” The situation remains unstable, as protesters attacked the French embassy Sunday.