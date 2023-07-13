GOP won with turnout in 2022, but lost the middle

If it’s THURSDAY… President Biden, in Finland, holds a joint press conference with Finland’s president… Hollywood actors set stage to strike after contract negotiations fail… Inflation rate falls to 3% in June — the 12th-consecutive month of declines… And the DC Press Corps defeat members of Congress in last night’s Congressional Women’s Softball Game, 15-9.

But FIRST... Republicans won the turnout war in 2022, but they lost the middle of the electorate.

That’s the takeaway from a new Pew Research Center postmortem of last year’s midterm elections, using Pew’s huge online panel survey and matching respondents with the voter files.

According to the national study, 68% of all voters who participated in the 2020 presidential election turned out in the 2022 midterms, but former President Donald Trump’s voters turned out at a higher rate (71%) than President Joe Biden’s voters did (67%).

Advantage: GOP.

Yet Democrats won among independents by 2 points, 49%-47% — in a cycle when Republicans were the party out of power and when rising inflation was rocking the economic landscape. (The NBC exit poll also found Democrats winning independents by 2 points in the 2022 midterms.)

By comparison, when Democrats were the party out of power in 2018, they won independents by 15 points, 55%-40%.

“Democrats didn’t lose as much ground with independent voters between ‘20-‘22 as Republicans lost with them between ‘16-‘20,” observed Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

The likely culprits here: abortion and Trump.

Indeed, our most recent NBC News poll found 61% of independent voters with a negative view of Trump (versus 48% of indies who have a negative view of President Biden.)

And the poll showed 60% of independents disapproving of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, plus 59% of independents saying they’re less likely to vote for a candidate who supports banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

What’s worse: A party not showing up in a midterm election?

Or a party that shows up — but loses with the middle of the electorate?

Data Download: The number of the day is … 31

That’s how many tie-breaking votes Vice President Kamala Harris has cast during her two-and-a-half years in office, matching a record set by former Vice President John C. Calhoun, NBC News’ Liz Brown-Kaiser reports.

Harris’ tie-breaking vote on Wednesday, which led to her matching Calhoun’s record, was on a procedural step to advance the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to join the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Calhoun served as vice president from 1825 to 1832, and he cast the 31 tie-breaking votes throughout his whole term. Harris still has over a year left to set a new record.

“I think that there’s still so much that we have yet to do,” she told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Other numbers to know:

12: How many months in a row that year-over-year inflation has fallen. It dropped to 3% in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

25: The number of organizations, including government agencies like the State Department, whose email accounts were recently infiltrated by Chinese hackers.

65,000: The number of members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which could authorize a strike as soon as Thursday after union contract negotiations with major studios fell apart early Thursday morning.

880: The number of wildfires burning in Canada as of Wednesday, as 2023 heads to a record-setting season of smoke in the U.S.

31 million: The number of dwellings the E.P.A. believes still contain lead-based paint left over from before a 1978 ban on the use of it, as the agency proposes tighter limits on lead dust in certain homes and childcare facilities, the New York Times reports.

Eyes on 2024: Trump’s challengers tread water in fundraising

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday that it will report raising $6.1 million in the second quarter of this year.

In a press release, the campaign touted having $21 million on hand going into the third quarter, but that’s less than the $22 million his Senate campaign account had on hand at the end of the first quarter of this year, meaning he likely burned through more money that he raised in this period.

Scott’s campaign has only been active for six weeks. Still, he and other Republican contenders for the nomination are trailing the race’s two frontrunners: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis entered the race the same week as Scott and reported raising over $8 million in just the first 24 hours of campaigning. His campaign said last week that they raised $20 million in the second quarter, across about the same six weeks that Scott raised just $6 million.

And Trump’s campaign told NBC News that they raised $35 million in the second quarter between the campaign and Trump’s leadership PAC. It’s unclear how much money went to each entity, though.

Meanwhile, like Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley raised less than $10 million in the second quarter — $5.3 million to be exact, the New York Times reports.

Nothing’s certain until campaigns release their official fundraising reports at the end of the week. And there’s certainly money to be had for the non-Trump candidates (CNBC and Politico both report that some mega donors who had been seen in DeSantis’ camp are now looking elsewhere as the governor has struggled to catch Trump).

But six months away from the earliest Republican primaries and caucuses, the stratification we’ve seen at the polls appears to match what we’re seeing in fundraising too.

In other campaign news….

Pence speaks out on abortion: In an interview with the Associated Press, former Vice President Mike Pence said he supports banning abortion even when a pregnancy isn’t viable.

Making an appeal to a higher power: As Tim Scott tries to woo evangelical voters in Iowa, his campaign released a new ad about how “our country is founded upon a Judeo-Christian rock.”

Ramaswamy and faith: NBC News’ Emma Barnett and Alex Tabet report on how GOP businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks about his Hindu faith on the trail as he too looks to win over religious voters, many of whom are Christians.

Hunter and the House: Former IRS whistleblowers are set to testify next week in front of the House Oversight Committee amid allegations of improper handling of the investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Cleared a hurdle: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Wednesday that his presidential campaign has received donations from more than 40,000 individuals, a major requirement set by the Republican National Committee for candidates to qualify for the first debate in August, Politico reports.

Democrats looking for sunshine: Politico reports on how Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are trying to cajole former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell into running against Republican Sen. Rick Scott in Florida, while Navy veteran Phil Ehr is launching a bid “soon.”

Raising dough in Virginia: Rep. Jen Kiggans’ re-election campaign in Virginia’s 2nd District announced that it raised more than $750,000 in the second quarter of this year, per a press release.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

FBI Director Christopher Wray was grilled by House Republicans during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

A man who was at the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is suing Fox News for defamation, alleging he became the center of conspiracy theories claiming he was an undercover government operative who provoked the violence at the Capitol that day.