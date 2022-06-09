The Jan. 6 committee promises new revelations, but will anyone tune in?

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... The Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing tonight. ... A committee aide previews the hearing: “We will be revealing new details showing that the violence on Jan. 6 was the result of a coordinated, multistep effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election ... Donald Trump was at the center of that effort.” ... President Biden delivers remarks at the Summit of the Americas. ... New internal poll from opponents shows Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trailing by nearly 30 points. ... And Gisele Fetterman speaks to NBC’s Dasha Burns: “I think we have done a superb job on transparency.”

But first: Thursday night's Jan. 6 committee hearing has primetime billing, has promised new details and has even said that it will “change history.”

Yet it faces this big question: What if the folks who watch tonight are part of the nearly half of Americans who already believe Donald Trump was mainly responsible for what happened on Jan. 6?

And what if the other half of Americans don’t tune in — either because they’ve been told for more than a year not to care, or because they feel they have more pressing things to do on a Thursday evening, or because certain outlets won’t even carry the hearing?

That’s always been the challenge for the committee in our polarized times, with the 52 percent of Americans who believed Trump was responsible in our Jan. 2021 NBC News poll being almost identical to Joe Biden’s popular vote percentage in 2020 (51 percent), and with the 45 percent now saying Trump is responsible being close to Biden’s current job rating (39 percent).

The people who need to watch tonight are folks like Washington Commander football coach Jack Del Rio, who referred to Jan. 6 as a “dust-up” before apologizing.

But will they watch?

Data Download: The number of the day is … 28

That’s how many percentage points Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney trails her Trump-backed, Republican challenger, Harriet Hageman, in an internal poll conducted by the PAC supporting Hageman and obtained by NBC News’ Marc Caputo.

The poll found Cheney with a net favorability rating of negative 47 percent among likely GOP voters, and two-thirds saying “I will definitely vote against Liz Cheney as Congresswoman regardless of who runs against her in the Republican primary.”

Read more from Caputo about how Cheney’s criticism of the former president and role on the Jan. 6 committee is playing out in her primary race back home.

Other numbers you need to know:

5: How many Republicans supported a gun control package in the House, which included raising the age to buy a semiautomatic weapon from 18 to 21. Those Republicans included Chris Jacobs of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

4 out of 5: The share of those House Republican who are not running for re-election this year (Fitzpatrick is the one exception).

2: How many Democrats opposed that gun control package, including Maine’s Jared Golden, who is in a competitive district, and Oregon’s Kurt Schrader, who recently lost his primary.

951: Republican television doctor Mehmet Oz’s official margin of victory over former hedge fund manager David McCormick in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary, after the state’s mandatory recount.

5: That’s the amount of states included in a new targeted media campaign iVote plans to launch this fall, encouraging voters to elect Democratic Secretaries of State in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Minnesota.

4: That’s how many points Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee leads independent Evan McMullin among registered voters in a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, with 19 percent undecided.

3: That’s how many more times local Republican Party posts were shared on Facebook compared to posts from local Democratic parties in 2019, according to a new study.

Tweet of the day

Midterm roundup: Spouse to surrogate

Gisele Fetterman was already a key part of husband John Fetterman’s Senate campaign, but she’s now become a campaign surrogate as Fetterman recovers from a stroke he suffered shortly before winning the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania.

NBC News’ Dasha Burns spoke with Gisele, who insisted the campaign has been transparent about Fetterman’s health (the campaign revealed weeks after his stroke that Fetterman had been diagnosed with a heart condition years ago). Gisele said Fetterman is expected to return to the campaign trail “in the next few weeks.” Dasha also caught up briefly with Fetterman himself, who was driving a Jeep and said he was feeling well, the first time he’s been seen on camera in public since the stroke.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate: The Club for Growth, which has endorsed Republican Blake Masters, launched a TV buy starting Friday, reserving $665,000 worth of airtime per AdImpact. CNN is out with a new story that includes audio of Masters questioning whether FBI agents made up “one-third of the people outside of the Capitol complex on January 6.”

Colorado Senate: A new Democratic group, Democratic Colorado, is up with an $800,000 ad buy and a new ad that calls state Rep. Ron Hanks too conservative — a strategy typically employed to help elevate a candidate among primary voters in the hope that candidate ends up a weaker general election foe.

Illinois Governor: The Democratic Governors Association has reserved $3 million more in June airtime, per AdImpact, where it’s spent millions attacking Republican Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

Wisconsin Governor: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the legislature to overturn a 19th Century law criminalizing abortion, which Republicans have vowed to oppose, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Mississippi-03: GOP Rep. Michael Guest is headed to a primary runoff against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy, according to the Associated Press. Guest faced criticism for supporting an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Mississippi-04: GOP Rep. Steve Palazzo, who faces an ethics investigation, was also forced into a primary runoff against Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, per the AP.

South Carolina-07: Republican Rep. Tom Rice, who voted for Trump’s impeachment and is facing a primary challenger backed by the former president, is up with a new ad where he asks voters to put “progress over pettiness” and “results over revenge.”

Ad watch: Trouble in Illinois-15

The June 28 Republican primary in Illinois’ 15th District pits two incumbent GOP representatives — Mary Miller and Rodney Davis — against each other due to redistricting. The two candidates and other outside groups have been engaged in an ad war that’s topped $3 million combined, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

The latest commercials attacking each other dropped on Wednesday, with Miller’s campaign accusing Davis of supporting red flag laws that would allow police to confiscate guns from individuals in certain situations. The ad also highlights the endorsement Miller earned from former President Donald Trump.

Davis’ ad alleges Miller “coddles” illegal aliens, comparing her record on immigration to that of President Joe Biden. The ad labels Miller a “fake conservative.”

Both candidates have been aided by outside groups, with the Club for Growth Action spending over $1.3 million to back Miller and the American Dream Federal Action PAC spending over $400,000 to back Davis. Davis has spent$646,000 of his own campaign cash on ads, while Miller has spent under $100,000.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

A man armed with a gun and a knife was arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and told officers he wanted to kill the justice.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to transport migrants awaiting immigration proceedings from U.S. cities along the southern border farther into the interior of the country, NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports.

A bipartisan group of senators is close to an agreement on changes to the Electoral Count Act and other measures aimed at foiling future attempts to overturn elections, per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur.

President Biden said last night that he doesn’t have plans to issue an executive order on guns.