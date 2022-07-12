Jan. 6 committee has revealed a lot of new information. Here’s what’s on tap Tuesday

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday … The Jan. 6 committee holds a public hearing on the role that far-right groups played in attack on Capitol. ... President Biden meets with Mexico’s president at the White House before departing for the Middle East. ... A Judge orders Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify to the Georgia grand jury in Trump probe. ... New poll results find GOP voters split on Trump in 2024. ... It’s a week until Maryland’s Dem and GOP primaries. ... And NASA releases stunning photos of the universe.

But first: We’ve learned a lot of new information from the six previous televised Jan. 6 committee hearings over the past month, as NBC’s Jonathan Allen writes.

Former President Donald Trump was told he was going to lose the 2020 presidential election. “I was in the Oval Office and at some point in the conversation … the lead data person was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the president pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said.

Trump’s attorney general told him that there was no widespread fraud. “I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullsh!%,” said former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Trump and his team pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn the election results. “There is no justifiable basis to conclude that the vice president has that kind of authority,” testified Pence counsel Greg Jacob.

Trump and his team pressured Republican legislators in battleground states Joe Biden had won. “[Rudy Giuliani] would say, ‘Aren’t we all Republicans here? I — I would think we would get a better reception. I mean, I would think you would listen a little more open to my suggestions, that we’re all Republicans,’” said Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Trump pressured the Justice Department. “What I’m just asking you to do is just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,” recalled Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general.

Trump knew Jan. 6 protesters had weapons. “I don’t f------ care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f------ mags away. Let my people in,” former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, said.

Trump wanted his Secret Service to take him to the protesters’ march to the Capitol. “The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel,” Hutchinson said. (The Secret Service has denied Trump lunging and trying to take the steering wheel.)

And Trump dismissed concerns about Pence’s safety at the Capitol. “They’re literally calling for the vice president to be f’ing hung. And Mark [Meadows] had responded something to the effect of, ‘You heard him, Pat [Cipollone]. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong,’” Hutchinson added.

Today’s hearing — the committee’s seventh overall — will shine the spotlight on members of far-right groups that stormed the Capitol and will link their actions to Trump’s own words, NBC’s Kristen Welker reports.

Data Download: The number of the day is … 13 billion

That’s how many years old the light captured by the James Webb Space Telescope is, a major advance in astronomy.

NASA and the White House unveiled the first photo from the $10 billion telescope on Monday, with more photos to come on Tuesday. Describing the depth of the photo, and how small a slice of the universe it is, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: “If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length, that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing.”

Other numbers to know:

$12.2 million: How much Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings raised in the second quarter of 2022, per NBC’s Marc Caputo.

49%: The share of likely GOP presidential primary voters who said they’d vote for Trump again in the 2024 primary, per a new New York Times/Siena poll. The question largely split respondents, as 47 percent chose someone else.

4: The number of congressional Democrats, two from each chamber, who announced they had tested positive for Covid on Monday.

3.6: The percentage point advantage in voter registration that Republicans have over Democrats in Arizona — 34.5% to 30.9%.

$50 million: How much House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised in the first six months of 2022, per Fox News, including $19.2 this last quarter.

5,000: The weight, in pounds, of the methamphetamine that was seized at a San Diego area border crossing, an amount the U.S. attorney’s office called “record-breaking.”

Tweet of the day

Midterm roundup: Zoning in on Arizona

Arizona is home to two of the marquee races this cycle, and the spate of developments Monday helped show why.

New polling shows the Trump-backed former TV news anchor Kari Lake with a slight edge, but the establishment-backed Karrin Taylor Robson has surged in recent months, thanks to the establishment coalescing around her enough to make Lake’s lead within the margin of error.

Then there’s the Senate race, where a massive surge of ad spending from businessman Jim Lamon has helped to keep him competitive against the Trump-backed Blake Masters. Masters just dropped a new ad calling to finish the border wall to stop an “invasion,” or else “we’re not gonna have a country.”

It’s against that backdrop that Trump announced Monday he’s traveling to the state to rally for both Lake and Masters, two of his most prominent, and controversial, endorsed candidates.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Georgia Senate: New video highlighted by Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Stephen Fowler shows Republican Herschel Walkertrying to criticize the Green New Deal by arguing that America’s “good air” will “float over to China” because “we don’t control the air.”

NBC’s Henry Gomez reports that Walker’s campaign is bringing on some new campaign veterans to shore up what’s expected to be a top-flight race.

Missouri Senate: National Journal reports Democrat Lucas Kunce raised $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The pro-Greitens Missouri First Action PAC is booking $820,000 in radio and TV ad time over the next three weeks, per AdImpact.

And state Attorney General Eric Schmitt is up with a new spot mixing culture war issues and baseball.

Wisconsin Senate: Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry booked another $1 million over the next month as he continues to significantly outpace the crowded field of Democratic Senate hopefuls in ad spending.

Vermont-At Large: Ice cream barons Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (of Ben & Jerry’s) are endorsing Democratic state Sen. Becca Balint’s congressional bid.

Ad watch: Eric and Eric

About three weeks until the closely watched Missouri GOP Senate primary, Rep. Vicky Hartzler is up with a new spot that criticizes “Eric and Eric” — former Gov. Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, by calling them “weak on China.”

“If you want more China, vote for Eric. Either one,” Hartzler says in the spot that also notes her endorsement from Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. While the ad also includes a photo of her shaking Trump’s hand, Trump recently posted on his social media platform saying he would not endorse her.

Read more about the ad, and the race, on the Meet the Press Blog.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., tells NBC News that former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone “corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings” during his recent testimony.

A judge declined to delay Trump ally Steve Bannon’s trial for contempt of Congress.

Here’s what to watch for during President Biden’s Middle East trip.

A top Uber executive admitted he leaked thousands of documents to the media, telling The Guardian the company “sold people a lie.”