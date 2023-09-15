“I’ll testify”: Trump denies asking staffer to delete Mar-a-Lago security footage

Happening this Friday: UAW autoworkers go on strike… Hunter Biden gets indicted on federal gun charges… President Biden contrasts “Bidenomics” with “MAGAnomics”… New national Fox News poll finds Donald Trump with 47-point lead over Ron DeSantis… And Trump, DeSantis and other 2024ers address conservative gatherings in DC.

But FIRST… Former President Donald Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker he’d testify under oath denying he asked a staffer to delete security-camera footage at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Read the full exchange from the latest excerpt from the “Meet the Press” interview released Friday morning:

WELKER: I want to ask you about the case related to Mar-a-Lago. A new charge suggests you asked a staffer to delete security camera footage so it wouldn’t get into the hands of investigators.

TRUMP: That’s false.

WELKER: Did you do that? It’s false?

TRUMP: False. But let me tell you what else.

WELKER: Would you testify to that under oath?

TRUMP: Let me tell — sure, I’m going to. I’ll testify –

WELKER: You’d testify to that under oath?

TRUMP: Look, it’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing, and he tried to destroy lots of lives. He’s a lunatic. So it’s a fake charge. But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes, I don’t think. I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes, I said, “Sure.” They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them. Just so you understand, though, we didn’t delete anything. Nothing was deleted.

WELKER: So that’s false. The people who testified –

TRUMP: Number one, the statement is false. Much more importantly, when the tapes came, and everybody says this, they weren’t deleted. We gave them 100%.

Be sure to watch the rest of the interview, which will be released on “Meet the Press” this Sunday.

Headline of the day

The number of the day is … 60%

That’s the share of Republican primary voters who back Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, according to a national Fox News poll released Thursday.

The candidate with the next highest portion of votes nationally is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earned support from 13% of those polled. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy came in third, with 11% of voters backing him. No other candidates notched double digit levels of support.

NBC News’ Steve Kornacki details why Trump’s lead in recent polling is so significant — a majority of his supporters in polls say that they are “firmly set” in their choice or will “definitely” support him in the primary, signaling that there’s little room for other GOP candidates to tear that support away.

Other numbers to know

Around 13,000: The number of United Auto Workers union members at three GM, Stellantis and Ford plants that began striking overnight.

$2.5 million: How much fundraisers for the Biden-Harris campaign must bring in to qualify as a “Biden-Harris Presidential Partners” and receive certain perks next year, NBC News’ Peter Nicholas and Natasha Korecki report.

3: The number of years separating Biden and Trump in age, yet voters only seem to care about Biden’s ability to govern if he wins another term, NBC News’ Amanda Terkel, Emma Barnett, Jake Traylor and Alex Tabet report..

2: The number of Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia who are being allowed to split off their trial from other defendants and go to trial sooner.

18%: The portion of potential Republican primary voters in South Carolina in a new Washington Post/Monmouth University poll who say they’d vote for former Gov. Nikki Haley in the Republican primary. She still trails Trump by almost 30 points, but it’s a significant improvement in the polls for Haley.

$124 million: How much a coalition of historically Black colleges and universities will receive from philanthropic funders to increase graduation, enrollment and employment rates.

$93,000: The amount that InfoWars host Alex Jones spent in July, as families of Sandy Hook victims still wait to receive the $1.5 billion they won in a lawsuit against him last year.

Eyes on 2024: Both parties grapple with abortion

Both parties are grappling with the abortion issue heading into 2024, with the topic expected to be top-of-mind for voters.

While Democrats believe focusing on abortion will be a winning strategy, they haven’t landed on a consensus for whether they support any restrictions on the procedure, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Monica Alba and Ali Vitali report. Some Democrats call for codifying the rules under Roe v. Wade, which protected the federal right to an abortion but allowed states to restrict the procedure after a fetus is viable, which is typically around 24 weeks. Others bristle at that idea, wanting protections to extend beyond Roe, or removing government from the question entirely.

Abortion is also a key dividing line in the Republican presidential primary, with some candidates supporting a federal ban and others saying the issue should be left to the states. Trump appears to be in the latter camp, and the Associated Press reports that his position hasn’t hurt his standing as the GOP frontrunner.

Meanwhile, abortion is also playing out in key 2024 battlegrounds.

In Nevada, abortion rights advocates filed a petition Thursday to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would protect the right to the procedure (Nevada state law does protect the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks), per NBC News’ Natasha Korecki.

And in Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood announced it would resume abortion care services in the state amid a court battle over the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

In other campaign news …

Biden vs. Trump: Biden continues to focus much of his ire on Trump, giving a speech Thursday contrasting “Bidenomics” with “MAGAnomics,” per NBC’s Megan Lebowitz and Peter Alexander.

Biden in the spotlight: Biden is planning to deliver a speech later this month in Arizona focused on threats to democracy, likely one day after the next GOP debate later this month, NBC News’ Peter Alexander, Carol E. Lee and Megan Lebowitz report.

DeSantis’ case: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Trump’s chances of being elected president if he is convicted of a felony are “close to zero.”

‘Hold the line’: DeSantis also spoke on the phone with House Republicans who are pushing for more spending cuts and threatening to shut down the government if their demands are not met, per Politico. DeSantis’ spokesman Andrew Romeo said DeSantis “is urging congressional Republicans to hold the line.”

Haley in the Hawkeye State: Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is returning to Iowa this weekend, where she’s looking to build on some momentum following the first GOP primary debate, NBC News’ Ali Vitali, Bianca Seward and Greg Hyatt report.

Talkin’ ‘bout my generation: Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a monthlong tour on Thursday of colleges across eight states as the Biden campaign looks to energize young voters, per NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez, Molly Roecker and Nnamdi Egwuonwu.

I ain’t leaving: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told the New York Times he couldn’t see himself dropping his bid for the GOP presidential nomination “under any circumstances before New Hampshire.”

Don’t call it a comeback: Multiple sources tell the AP that Republican David McCormick, who lost the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania last cycle, is expected to announce another bid next week.

Big money edge: Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has massively out-fundraised Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron ahead of this fall’s gubernatorial showdown, $15 million to $2.8 million, per the Associated Press.

A bridge to sell: Louisiana Democrat Shawn Wilson, the former head of the state Department of Transportation and Development, is up with his first TV ad of the governor’s race, which frames him as a bridge builder and highlights infrastructure investments made during his tenure.

GOP legislature kicks chief election official to the curb: The Wisconsin state Senate voted to fire the head of the state’s Elections Commission, a move that prompted a lawsuit by the state attorney general.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

A closed-door meeting of House Republicans got tense on Thursday as Speaker Kevin McCarthy told members to “file the f—ing motion” to remove him from the speakership if they really want to.

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would have restricted the Biden administration’s contact with social media companies.