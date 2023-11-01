Majority of Iowa Republicans think Trump would best handle Israel-Hamas war

Happening this Wednesday: Swing state Muslim-Americans threaten to vote against President Biden, who travels to Minnesota to speak on economy… NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds economy, immigration and deficit are top issues for Iowa Republicans… Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Dean Phillips and Vivek Ramaswamy all campaign in New Hampshire... And Chuck Todd on next week’s elections: What matters more — abortion or Biden?

But FIRST... War is raging in the Middle East, and a majority of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers think one candidate would best handle the Israel-Hamas war.

Former President Donald Trump.

According to the newest numbers from our NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, 52% of likely GOP caucusgoers pick Trump as the candidate who would do the best job of handling the war.

(By the way, that 52% is higher than the 43% of caucusgoers who select Trump as their first-choice candidate in the poll.)

That’s compared with 22% who say former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley would do the best job of handling the war, and 9% believing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be best on the issue.

On “Meet the Press” last Sunday, DeSantis said the legal investigations into Trump have helped rally GOP voters around the former president.

“I think that had Alvin Bragg not politicized this back in April, I think probably the primary would be looking different. I mean, I think that that gave the former president more support,” DeSantis said.

But it’s also possible that the increasing instability — both overseas and at home — has helped Trump, too, with Republicans.

Here’s Iowa poll respondent Kendall Pelzer, 53: “My life was a lot better when Trump was in office. I felt safe; things were cheaper; he helped out the farmers and my parents. Things were better — plain and simple.”

The number of the day is … 81%

That’s the share of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers who say that inflation and the economy are “extremely important” to them as they consider who to support in January’s Republican presidential caucus, per a new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Eighty percent of Republican voters surveyed say that immigration is also “extremely important” to them.

The next categories that large shares of GOP voters refer to as “extremely important” as they evaluate the candidates are government spending and the deficit and the Israel-Hamas war.

Read more about the latest release from the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll at NBCNews.com.

Eyes on 2024: Next week’s test for abortion politics

There will be multiple races to watch next week to get a sense of how abortion is reshaping our politics ahead of 2024, including the Kentucky governor’s race.

Virginia’s legislative races are arguably the biggest test of abortion on the ballot, writes NBC’s Chuck Todd.

There is also a clear test for abortion in Ohio, a traditional presidential battleground that has shifted towards Republicans in recent election cycles (Trump won it by 8 percentage points in 2020). Ohio will also host a competitive Senate election next year.

NBC News’ Adam Edelman and Henry J. Gomez break down the latest on next week’s vote, where voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to protect the right to an abortion up until fetal viability.

They report that groups supporting the measure, dubbed Issue 1, have outspent groups opposing the amendment on the airwaves. But proponents caution that there are some “warning signs,” including confusion over the ballot.

Read more about the Ohio vote on NBCNews.com.

In other campaign news …

Biden’s bad news: President Joe Biden’s staunch support for Israel could be costing him votes among Muslim and Arab American communities in key swing states, NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald and Natasha Korecki report.

Doug’s decision: The New York Times explores why North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is staying in the Republican presidential primary, even as he struggles to break through in polling as he’s sunk millions of his own money into the race.

Vivek’s take: Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has three different messages on the Israel-Hamas war, and they differ based on his audience, NBC News’ Alex Tabet reports.

Facing off: Ramaswamy is facing off Wednesday against California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in a “Future of America Debate” at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Ballot fight: Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, attempting to block an effort to keep him off the state’s ballot next year over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Knock, knock, who’s there? This dispatch from northern Virginia details how GOP grassroots groups are looking to mobilize voters in key legislative races ahead of next week’s elections.

The check is in the mail: On the other side of the aisle, a group backed by Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a combined $250,000 to four Democrats in competitive state Senate races and the Virginia Democratic Party.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate on Tuesday and said Hamas’ attacks on Israel could inspire attacks in the U.S.

The Senate confirmed former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel. The vote was mainly along party lines, with just two Republicans — South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Kentucky’s Rand Paul — joining Democrats to confirm Lew.

The Biden administration announced a new proposal Tuesday to provide student loan relief to four types of borrowers.

NBC News’ Allan Smith chronicles the backlash Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., faces from the progressive left over his stance on Israel in the wake of the country’s war with Hamas.

A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress would give immigration judges training to deal with special children’s-only dockets, and make the system more navigable for unaccompanied migrant children, NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports.