Ohio election shows GOP on defense over abortion

If it’s TUESDAY … President Joe Biden heads to Arizona to announce a new national monument at the Grand Canyon … Ohio holds a special election on amending the state constitution and Mississippi holds its primaries … Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign says he qualifies for the first primary debate … A federal judge dismissed Trump’s counterclaim against E. Jean Carroll … And DeSantis talks abortion, Black history standards in NBC News interview.

But FIRST … Voters are heading to the polls in Ohio and Mississippi Tuesday, setting the stage for two November battles.

The main race to watch is a special election in Ohio, where voters will decide on a constitutional amendment dubbed “Issue 1,” which would raise the threshold for amending the state constitution via ballot initiative from a majority vote to 60%.

If it passes, that new threshold would be in place for a November ballot initiative enshrining abortion rights into the state’s constitution.

And make no mistake — this fight over the amendment process is actually about abortion.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in May that the Issue 1 proposal “is 100% about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.” Tuesday’s vote will also loom large in LaRose’s Senate bid against two wealthy Republicans.

But amid a complicated debate, there’s a simple truth at the crux of Tuesday’s vote: Republicans are still on defense when it comes to abortion.

That’s why they want to make it harder to change the constitution — LaRose said so himself. It’s a tacit admission that an amendment enshrining abortion rights could have support from a majority of voters.

And though the abortion issue has juiced Democratic turnout in recent elections, Democrats may not be emphasizing it in every race. Tuesday’s primary day is a reminder of that.

In Mississippi, which holds its primaries on Tuesday, Democrats have coalesced around Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley (a cousin of Elvis). Presley, who describes himself as “pro-life,” has instead centered his case against GOP Gov. Tate Reeves on the state’s welfare fraud scandal. Reeves is facing nominal primary challengers on Tuesday, so he and Presley are expected to face off in November.

Data Download: The number of the day is ... $26.5 million

That’s how much money has been spent on ads in Ohio’s special election, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Groups opposing Issue 1 that do not want to raise the threshold for amending the state’s constitution have spent nearly $15.9 million on ads, with almost all of that ad spending coming from one group: One Person One Vote. The group is mainly funded by groups outside of Ohio, and by groups that do not have to disclose their donors, per Cleveland.com. One Person One Vote recently launched a TV ad highlighting LaRose’s comments that Issue 1 is about abortion, per NBC News’ Adam Edelman.

Outside groups urging a “yes” vote have spent a combined $10.7 million on ads. That includes Protect Our Constitution, which received funding from GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, who lives in Illinois. The group’s recent TV ad does not mention the issue of abortion but warns that “radical extremists want to make their agenda permanent in Ohio.”

Headline of the day

Eyes on 2024: DeSantis talks abortion, Black history standards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ exclusive interview with NBC News’ Dasha Burns covered a wide range of topics, including two issues dogging DeSantis on the campaign trail: abortion and his state’s new Black history standards.

As governor, DeSantis signed a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. And although he’s pledged to be a “pro-life president,” he’s broken with some others in the GOP field and has not embraced a federal ban on abortions.

“I think the reality is that that basically means the states are going to have primary control over it,” DeSantis said.

Asked if he would veto a national abortion ban, DeSantis said, “We will be a pro-life president, and we will support pro-life policies. I would not allow what a lot of the left wants to do, which is to override pro-life protections throughout the country, all the way up really until the moment of birth in some instances.”

DeSantis also defended his state’s new Black history standards, which includes a line that students be taught how slaves developed some skills that could be beneficial. That has drawn bipartisan criticism from Vice President Kamala Harris and some of his GOP presidential rivals, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, who are both Black.

DeSantis defended the standards, saying “it’s very clear that they’re showing that this was a grave injustice, and it contradicted the founding principles of our country.”

“Those standards were not political at all. The legislature didn’t dictate any of that. [The] governor’s office didn’t dictate anything of that,” DeSantis later added. “These guys worked in a very professional manner. They produced those standards. There was public comment. This was all done in the public.”

In other campaign news …

Taking the stage: Former Vice President Mike Pence has appeared to clinch a spot in the first primary debate, reaching the minimum number of donors required to participate, per his campaign. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also announced Monday that he has reached the donor threshold, but, unlike Pence, Suarez has not yet garnered enough support in qualifying polls.

On the airwaves: MAGA Inc, the super PAC backing former President Donald Trump, launched a new TV ad highlighting the scandals surrounding Biden’s son, Hunter. And Win It Back PAC, an outside group opposing Trump, launched a new spot featuring a former Trump supporter who says the former president is no longer electable, per NBC News’ Ginger Gibson.

Trump trials: In the election interference case, Trump’s lawyers asked to narrow federal prosecutors’ request limiting Trump’s public comments about the case, as Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith and the judge overseeing the case. Trump is also facing an election interference probe in Georgia, where security has increased at the Fulton County courthouse ahead of a potential indictment. In New York, a federal judge dismissed Trump’s counterclaim against writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Trump has denied that allegation.

Getting personal: DeSantis’ wife Casey also joined her husband and sat down with Dasha Burns and opened up about her battle with breast cancer.

Awkward lunch room conversation: The Los Angeles Times writes about how a battle between three California Democratic lawmakers for the state’s Senate seat “has created an uncomfortable situation” on Capitol Hill.

Silver State Republicans go for gold: Former Trump administration Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter and Air Force veteran Tony Grady are jumping into the Nevada GOP Senate primary.

The calamari comeback state: Roll Call looks at the scramble to fill the Rhode Island congressional seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline in a special election, where early voting begins next week.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world?

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s term is off to a tense start amid clashes between its new liberal majority and conservatives.

A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to almost five years in prison for his conduct surrounding the killing of George Floyd.

A Federal Reserve governor believes the Fed will need to raise rates again in order to curb inflation.

A top State Department official says the leaders of the coup in Niger won’t let her meet with the country’s democratically elected president.