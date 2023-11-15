Poll shows how voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Biden could swing 2024 race

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Happening this Wednesday: President Biden, in San Francisco, meets with China’s Xi at 2:00 pm ET and then holds a news conference at 7:15 pm ET… House passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown… When words start losing their meaning in politics, Chuck Todd writes… New Hampshire officially announces date of 2024 primary… New Jersey’s first lady joins primary race against indicted Sen. Bob Menendez… And it’s getting testy on Capitol Hill.

But FIRST… The latest Marquette Law poll of Wisconsin got somewhat lost amid last week’s GOP presidential debate and the hubbub over that New York Times/Siena battleground polling.

Yet that Marquette poll might have told the most important story for the 2024 presidential election: The general election could very well come down to the “somewhat disapprovers” — the voters who say they somewhat disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job.

These voters are willing to hold their nose and vote for Biden over Donald Trump, but they break more for other GOP presidential candidates not named Trump, the poll found.

In the poll, Biden narrowly leads Trump in Wisconsin in a hypothetical head-to-head contest among registered voters, 50% to 48%, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis narrowly leads Biden (50% to 48%), and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is ahead of Biden by 9 points (53% to 44%).

And Biden’s approval rating in the battleground state is at 42%.

(Standard caveats about this polling: We’re still a year out from the 2024 general, and the Biden-Trump-DeSantis matchups are super close — not surprising for a state like Wisconsin.)

But here’s where the “somewhat disapprovers” of Biden come in.

In a Biden vs. Trump contest, a majority of voters who say they “somewhat” disapprove of Biden prefer the incumbent president over Trump.

In a Biden vs. DeSantis race, the “somewhat disapprovers” are essentially split down the middle.

And in a Biden vs. Haley matchup, a majority of these “somewhat disapprovers” side with Haley.

We’ve written before about the importance of this key demographic, and they helped Democrats overperform in the 2022 midterms. (The “somewhat disapprovers” made up 10% of voters last year, and they broke for Democratic candidates over Republicans, 49% to 45%, per the exit poll.)

Yet here’s the story they tell in the Marquette Law poll of Wisconsin: Biden is unpopular with the American public, Trump appears to be even more unpopular, and these “somewhat disapprovers” are willing to break from both men if given the chance.

Headline of the day

The number of the day is … 336

That’s how many House lawmakers on Tuesday voted to pass a stopgap funding measure and avert a government shutdown, NBC’s Scott Wong and Kyle Stewart report.

Ninety-five lawmakers voted against the measure, including 93 Republicans and two Democrats. Meanwhile, 209 Democrats and 127 Republicans voted to support the bill.

It now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to pass and land on President Joe Biden’s desk by Friday night, when the government is slated to shut down. If the measure passes the Senate and is signed by the president by Friday night, parts of the government will remain funded through Jan. 19, while the rest will have funding through Feb. 2.

Eyes on 2024: Biden’s next foreign-policy test

President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, in yet another foreign policy test for Biden.

NBC’s Peter Nicholas writes that Biden’s meeting presents risks and opportunities as he runs for re-election next year. Nicholas notes that Biden “could gain traction with more moderate and independent-minded voters by pursuing a dialogue with Xi,” but that the president also faces risks of accusations that he was “outmatched.”

Nicholas writes that Biden and Xi “aren’t expected to reach major accords. Any agreement that comes out of the summit is likely to involve more modest efforts to revive military hotlines that have broken down in recent years, regulate the fast-evolving advances in artificial intelligence and stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from China, experts said.”

The meeting is the latest global test for Biden, who campaigned in part on restoring the country’s standing on the world stage.

His presidency has been marked by a series of challenges abroad, including withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more recently the war between Israel and Hamas.

In other campaign news …

Scott’s next move: NBC’s Allan Smith details how the next steps for Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and his supporters remain unclear, but Scott is unlikely to endorse in the presidential race anytime soon.

Money moves: Billionaire Ken Griffin, who supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial run last year, told Bloomberg he is “actively contemplating” supporting former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s run for president. Haley has also held private phone calls with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, per Axios.

Ballot drama: A Michigan judge ruled Wednesday that the secretary of state cannot bar Trump from the state’s ballot, undercutting an effort to prohibit Trump from the ballot due to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his actions during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Oval Office plans: The New York Times details Trump’s plans for another presidential term, including having the Justice Department investigate his enemies, cracking down on immigration, using the military to target Mexican drug cartels, and asserting more control over the federal government.

Focus on the airwaves: Axios details how Biden’s campaign has focused much of its spending on adsrather than grassroots organizing. In the GOP primary, the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc has ramped up its ad spending in Iowa.

Only online: The Democratic super PAC Priorities USA is focusing solely on digital operations, and does not plan to run any TV ads in the 2024 election cycle, per the New York Times.

Santos saga: Embattled New York GOP Rep. George Santos’ former campaign fundraiser pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday.

“When words lose meaning:” NBC’s Chuck Todd examines the words most pervasive to Democratic messaging — like “radical” and “extreme” — and how they’ve changed over the last few years.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the “March for Israel,” to support Israel in the war against Hamas and to condemn antisemitism.

Truth Social, a social media platform Trump created after he was banned from Twitter, has lost millions of dollars since it launched, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A judge in North Dakota ruled Tuesday that he won’t immediately block the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.