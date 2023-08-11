Republicans descend on Iowa while Trump’s lawyers descend on a D.C. courtroom

If it’s FRIDAY … GOP presidential candidates descend on the Iowa State Fair … Trump’s attorneys and federal prosecutors meet in court in 2020 election case … President Biden’s attorneys negotiating a potential interview with classified documents special counsel … Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at gun safety conference … Manchin skipping big White House event amid 2024 questions … and Maui fire death toll hits 55.

But FIRST … Trump versus the GOP field. The United States vs. former President Donald Trump.

Make no mistake, there are two, separate Republican presidential primary contests playing out right now. And this weekend underscores the stakes in both.

Republican presidential hopefuls are descending on Iowa for the state fair, an annual right of passage for presidential hopefuls in a state that’s likely to make or break the GOP race.

With Trump in such a commanding lead over the rest of the field, it’s possible that a big Trump victory in the Iowa Caucus is all he needs to snowball his way to the nomination. That’s why the state is more important than ever for the Republicans looking to prove they can be the alternative to Trump, and why they still have faith despite facing long odds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains Trump’s top rival, and he pushed the former president to participate in a debate during a podcast interview in Iowa Thursday, per NBC News’ Alex Tabet. Trump, meanwhile, is needling DeSantis by bringing the Florida lawmakers who have endorsed Trump to Iowa this weekend.

And the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down is up with a new TV ad knocking Trump’s clashes with Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds. The ad also highlights the challenge of running against an indicted former president still beloved by many GOP voters — it flashes images of Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan without actually mentioning his three indictments.

There is an argument to be made that the most important venue in the battle for the GOP nomination isn’t Iowa, but the courtroom.

After all, Trump’s campaign is spending precious campaign cash not on the Iowa airwaves, but in Georgia, recently launching a TV ad targeting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Trump’s lawyers will also be in court in D.C. on Friday as a federal judge considers a potential schedule in the case related to Trump’s conduct around the 2020 election, and what limits, if any, should be imposed on Trump’s ability to discuss the case.

For all that happens in Iowa, the bigger question for the GOP field may be: What will the nomination fight (let alone, our judicial system) look like when these court cases are done?

Data Download: The number of the day is … 9

That’s how many Republican-led states have pulled out of the Election Registration Information Center, a group of states that aimed to ensure voter rolls are accurate, with Virginia becoming the latest state to do so, per NBC News’ Michael Mitsanas.

The group has had to combat conspiracy theories on the right, and its executive director Shane Hamlin published an open letter in March to combat “misinformation.”

“We will remain focused on our mission by providing our members with actionable data they can use to keep their voter rolls more accurate, investigate potential illegal activity, and offer voter registration information to those who may need it,” Hamlin wrote at the time.

Eyes on 2024: Manchin watch continues

West Virginia is a top target next year for Senate Republicans looking to take control of the chamber, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is once again in the headlines as he weighs running for another term or for president.

Manchin will not attend next week’s anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House, despite playing a central role in its passage, NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Julie Tsirkin exclusively report.

His decision to skip the event “is just the latest sign of an increasingly fraught relationship between Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and the Biden administration,” Memoli and Tsirkin write, also noting that Manchin has often distanced himself from President Joe Biden.

The West Virginia Democrat on Thursday floated leaving his party to become an independent, telling a West Virginia radio station that he has “absolutely” thought about it. “I’m thinking seriously what’s best for me, I have to have peace of mind basically,” he said, per Tsirkin.

Manchin’s comments came as he has not ruled out launching a third-party bid for president as part of the No Labels effort to provide an alternative to Biden and former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, the group notched a victory in Arizona, where a judge granted the group access to the ballot.

In other campaign news …

A special interview: President Joe Biden’s attorneys are negotiating with the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents about the ground rules for a potential interview with the president, NBC News’ Monica Alba and Carol E. Lee report.

Drone zone: DeSantis told voters in Iowa Thursday that he would be open to drone strikes against Mexican cartels, NBC News’ Alex Tabet reports.

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa: Iowa’s Democratic Party Chair, Rita Hart, told Iowa PBS she won’t “commit” to holding the Democratic presidential caucus on the same day Republicans have selected, Jan. 15, 2024. Meanwhile, The New York Times has a deep dive into how the state Democratic Party is at “their lowest point in decades.”

If you ain’t (in the) first (debate), you’re last: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told Fox News that he believes any GOP presidential candidate who can’t meet the criteria for the first GOP debate should drop out.

Livin’ on a prayer: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he’s “over halfway” to meeting the Republican National Committee’s threshold of donors needed to make the first GOP presidential debate.

Shopping around: CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that at least two former Trump administration officials, including former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, attended a Hamptons fundraiser for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential bid.

FEC considers deep fake ban: The Federal Election Commission is asking for public comment as it considers banning deep fakes in political ads, Roll Call reports.

Hail to the candidates: The Messenger reports that former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is “probably 99% certain” he will run for Senate as a Republican in Michigan.

Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to run for Congress: Semafor reports that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is considering running for Congress in a Democratic primary challenge against New York Rep. Jerry Nadler.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

The death toll in the Maui fires has jumped to 55, as officials worry the recovery effort will take years.

Officials have increased security around the D.C. federal judge who is overseeing the criminal case involving Trump’s conduct around the 2020 election.