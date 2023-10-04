Republicans struggle to govern — and McCarthy paid the price

Happening this Wednesday: Kevin McCarthy is first House speaker in U.S. history to be voted out of office… Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., becomes speaker pro tempore, and elections will be held for new speaker… Nancy Pelosi accuses McHenry of ordering her to give up Capitol office… Senate GOP grapples with primaries in top targets… And the late Dianne Feinstein lies in state in San Francisco, with services taking place on Thursday.

But FIRST… In the Obama Era, it took a span of four years for congressional Republicans to go from a debt-ceiling crisis (in 2011) to a government-shutdown standoff (in 2013) to a GOP speaker heading for the exits (in 2015).

Yet in the Biden Era after Republicans won control of the U.S. House, it took them less than a year to revisit those same episodes — a narrowly averted debt default (in late May), a narrowly averted government shutdown (in late September) and a speaker who was ousted from office (on Oct. 3).

It all underscores a fundamental point about today’s political dysfunction in Washington: Republicans have had a difficult — if not impossible — time governing, especially when they control at least one legislative chamber but not the White House.

And that difficulty in governing has only gotten worse.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy ultimately lost his job because he worked with Democrats to 1) avoid a debt default and 2) prevent a government shutdown at the last minute, as NBC’s Sahil Kapur, Ali Vitali, Garrett Haake, Ryan Nobles, Scott Wong and Rebecca Kaplan write.

And House Democrats refused to provide votes for McCarthy — to make up for the GOP rebels voting against him — because they couldn’t trust him.

“While some [Democrats] initially didn’t like the idea of toppling a speaker for keeping the government open, they couldn’t bring themselves to rescue a Republican who had bowed to former President Donald Trump, launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden despite lacking evidence of wrongdoing, reneged on his budget deal and turned a normally bipartisan defense policy bill into a partisan fight. And their most unifying fear: They simply couldn’t trust him,” per Kapur, Vitali, Haake, Nobles, Wong and Kaplan.

The Washington Post’s Paul Kane puts it this way: “Kevin McCarthy learned a painful lesson: There’s a price to pay for helping set fire to an institution and then asking the fire department to come save your office.”

Quote of the day

“A lot of them I helped get elected, so I probably should have picked somebody else” Kevin McCarthy on the eight House Republicans who voted to remove him from office.

The number of the day is … 269

That’s how many days McCarthy served as House Speaker before he was removed from office on Tuesday. The first speaker to be removed from office, McCarthy’s tenure is also among the shortest in history. Just two of the 54 previous speakers had shorter terms of service.

McCarthy’s removal came after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a motion to vacate on Monday, setting up Tuesday’s vote over removal. Gaetz and a handful of other Republicans had threatened to introduce a motion to vacate last week, opposing McCarthy’s bipartisan move to avert a government shutdown on Saturday.

The House now has to select another speaker, but Republicans were largely unprepared to select a new one before Tuesday, so it’s unclear who might be able to secure the votes needed to succeed McCarthy, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Scott Wong report.

Kapur and Wong offer a list of who may be floated to take the gavel, which includes Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Rep. Garrett Graves, R-La., Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is serving as the temporary speaker, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rules Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla. and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Other numbers to know

3: How many Black women have served in the Senate, after Democrat Laphonza Butler was sworn in as California’s new senator on Tuesday.

Nearly 30,000: The number of hospital visits in New York City by undocumented migrants since April 2022, which is placing a strain on the city’s medical system, NBC News’ Julia Ainsley and Didi Martinez report.

3: The number of firearm charges to which Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to on Tuesday.

10: The number of prescription drugs that will be subject to price negotiations with Medicare, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday.

124: The number of self-driving cars in California that are operated by companies linked to China, which hold a quarter of all licenses to try out autonomous vehicles in California.

43%: The share of all Latinas in the U.S. who live in states that have already banned or are likely to ban abortion.

5: The number of people shot and wounded Tuesday night at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.

Eyes on 2024: Senate GOP grapples with primaries in top targets

Republican James Craig’s entrance into the Michigan Senate race on Tuesday ensures that Senate Republicans will have contested primaries in at least half of their top pick-up opportunities — with more potentially to come.

Craig, a former Detroit police chief, joins former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers in the Michigan race. There are also contested primaries in Ohio and West Virginia, two of Senate Republicans’ best pickup opportunities as states former President Donald Trump won in 2020 that Democrats currently represent. The third such state — Montana — could also see a GOP primary if GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale decides to run against former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy for the nomination.

Republicans are also facing down a primary in Nevada, where candidates have been sparring over their support for Trump. There’s another primary brewing nearby in Arizona, where Republican Kari Lake filed paperwork to run for Senate on Tuesday and is expected to formally launch her Senate run next week, joining Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the race for the GOP nomination.

The GOP field in Wisconsin is still taking shape, with no prominent Republican in the race yet.

But Republicans do appear to have avoided a messy primary in Pennsylvania, where Dave McCormick is making another run for Senate after losing the primary to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz last year. Over the weekend the Pennsylvania GOP unanimously endorsed McCormick’s bid.

In other campaign news …

Speaker drama: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., implied former President Donald Trump supported his move to oust McCarthy, but multiple Trump advisers and supporters were skeptical of that claim, NBC News’ Matt Dixon, Katherine Doyle and Vaughn Hillyard report.

Trump trial: As Trump returned to court Tuesday for his civil fraud case in New York, he told reporters he does plan to testify. The judge in the case issued a partial gag order on “posting or publicly speaking about any member of my staff,” admonishing Trump for posting about his law clerk on social media, per NBC News’ Adam Reiss, Lisa Rubin and Dareh Gregorian

Knowing Vivek: NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald, Allan Smith and Henry J. Gomez unpack businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s background at three elite schools, writing that he developed “his reputation as a disruptive brainiac who was willing, and even eager, to dance on political third rails and challenge conventions.” And Gomez unpacks Ramaswamy’s political roots in Ohio, where Republicans thought he might run for Senate.

Trump’s target: The New York Times unpacks how Trump has started upping his attacks against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as she catches attention in the GOP primary.

Face-off is off: The Republican National Committee pushed back on Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s plans to face off against each other on Fox News, warning that the event would bar them from participating in future debates, per Politico. The event was canceled.

Curtis staying put: Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, wrote in a Deseret News op-ed that he is not running for his state’s open Senate seat.

Buckeye State bucks, part two: GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan’s Ohio Senate campaign raised $4.1 million in the third quarter, including $3 million from Dolan himself, per Politico.

Youngkin rakes it in: Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin raised $4.4 million in 48 hours from “several billionaires” for his efforts to support Republicans in this year’s state legislative races, per CBS News.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

Former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly on Monday confirmed reporting from 2020 that Trump privately disparaged U.S. service members while in office.

Conservative and liberal Supreme Court justices seemed skeptical on Tuesday about arguments that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is funded through unconstitutional means, NBC News’ Lawrence Hurley reports.