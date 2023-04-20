Senate Democrats face governing challenges with slim majority

If it’s THURSDAY… President Biden’s pick for Labor secretary, Julie Su, faces contentious Senate confirmation hearing at 10:00 am ET, NBC’s Liz Brown-Kaiser reports… House Speaker Kevin McCarthy releases bill to raise debt limit (attached with GOP priorities to cut spending)… IRS agent asks for whistleblower protection to discuss Hunter Biden probe… President huddles next week with Dem donors, NBC’s Mike Memoli confirms… And Donald Trump proposes banning homeless “tent cities.”

But FIRST… President Biden and Democrats have one more Senate seat than they enjoyed a year ago.

Yet they seem to have more governing challenges in the chamber.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s, D-Calif., absence from Washington — and the Senate Judiciary Committee — has made it more difficult to confirm judges.

And now Biden’s pick to head the Labor Department, Julie Su, faces the real possibility of not winning Senate confirmation.

Per NBC’s Capitol Hill team, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Jon Tester, D-Mont., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., remain on the fence as to whether they will back Su.

Su’s opponents argue that she’s a partisan activist, and they take issue with her past overseeing California’s unemployment program, which resulted in significant losses of money in fraud, NBC’s Liz Brown-Kaiser notes.

Sens. Manchin, Tester and Sinema are all up for re-election in 2024 (though Manchin has yet to officially say whether he’s running).

Sinema is no longer a Democrat (but she does still caucus with the party).

Feinstein remains absent.

Oh, and Tester and Manchin represent states where Biden won less than 41% and 30% of the vote, respectively (compared with the 49%-50% Biden won in the major 2022 Senate battlegrounds).

That’s how a 51-seat Senate majority seems smaller than the 50 seats Democrats had a year ago.

Headline of the day

Data Download: The number of the day is ... 46

That’s the number of days until the Treasury Department’s deadline for Congress to come up with a plan to raise the debt ceiling.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released his 320-page plan Wednesday, which would raise the ceiling either through the end of March or by $1.5 trillion (“whichever comes first”).

But the deal would also force concessions from Democrats, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Kyle Stewart report — cutting federal spending, limiting growth, nixing new IRS funding, rolling back the White House’s student debt relief plan and clawing back unspent pandemic relief funds.

It comes as President Joe Biden and Democrats argue Republicans want to hold the country’s debt obligations “hostage,” and have called for a clean raise to the debt ceiling.

With the deadline potentially as soon as 46 days away (the math can be fuzzy because of the complexities about projecting the true moment the government will run out of “extraordinary measures” used to meet debt obligations), someone will have to blink.

Other numbers you need to know today

$8 billion: The amount of funding that the United States has given to Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrew troops from the country in 2021. A military inspector general warned Wednesday that some of that cash may have gone to the Taliban, NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports.

3: The number of people arrested in Alabama in connection with a birthday party shooting that killed four people and wounded 32 others.

229: How many House members, including 14 Democrats, who voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution overturning a Washington, D.C. police overhaul bill.

6: The number of Supreme Court justices who ruled that a Texas death row inmate can get a new chance to obtain DNA testing in his case.

9: The number of charges for which a Jan. 6 rioter was found guilty after he admitted to carrying a concealed weapon into the Capitol during the attack.

2: How many weeks a detention hearing was delayed for the Air National Guardsman who is suspected of leaking classified documents online about the war in Ukraine.

63: The number of bills from the Republican-controlled Arizona legislature that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed so far this year, setting a new state record for vetoes in a single year.

Eyes on 2024: Florida men take sides

Former President Donald Trump picked up even more endorsements from Florida Republican lawmakers, and now boasts support from half of the state’s GOP delegation in the House, NBC News’ Garrett Haake, Matt Dixon, and Olympia Sonnier report.

Since Wednesday morning, Trump picked up three more endorsements, bringing his total endorsements from Florida House members to 10, even as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to jump into the presidential race in the coming months. (The endorsements were from GOP Florida Reps. Vern Buchanan, Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez.)

This comes as DeSantis has continued his travels across the country promoting his book, on Wednesday making his first public trip to South Carolina, a crucial early primary state. DeSantis again leaned into the culture wars, railing against a “woke-mind virus” regarding gender identity and diversity and inclusion efforts, per the Post and Courier.

Meanwhile, Never Back Down, the super PAC backing DeSantis, is making hires in early primary states, per the New York Times. And the Washington Post reports that the group plans to build a field program, even though it is technically independent from any future DeSantis campaign.

And in Florida, DeSantis’ priorities continue to move forward. A new board he appointed rolled out a plan changing the district that oversees Disney World, per Dixon. And Florida’s Board of Education approved DeSantis’ proposal to bar lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4-12 (it was previously banned at younger ages). Critics have referred to the legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” rule.

In other campaign news …

Guess who’s coming to dinner: President Joe Biden is huddling with major donors next week as he gears up for an expected re-election run, NBC News’ Mike Memoli, Natasha Korecki, Jonathan Allen and Katherine Doyle report. They write that the April 28 dinner is notable as Biden’s team has viewed late April as a potential launch time, but “sources emphasized that no timeline has been set in stone.”

RFK, Jr. is in: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late Sen. Bobby Kennedy, announced Wednesday that he is running for president as a Democrat. NBC News’ Allan Smith reports from Kennedy’s launch in Boston that Kennedy “made only veiled references” to his anti-vaccine activism. Smith notes that Kennedy did say many of his family members disagree with his decision to run.

Trump trial: A Trump attorney left open the possibility that Trump could testify in a civil trial where write E. Jean Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s and defaming her.

Trump talk: Trump’s campaign has continued to roll out policy proposals, with his latest outlawing public camping by the homeless and creating “tent cities” for them to stay with support from doctors and social workers.

Time for some traffic problems in the GOP field? Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie laid out his rationale for considering a bid for president, posturing himself as someone who would take on Trump directly.

Thinking about it: Wisconsin businessman Scott Mayer told NBC News that he expects to decide by Labor Day if he is running for Senate against Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

Worrying about it: Politico reports that even Trump is raising concerns about a potential Senate bid by Pennsylvania GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, with the former president reportedly worrying the far-right lawmaker could drag down the statewide ticket.

Big Sky bill: A Montana state House committee shelved a measure that would have changed next year’s Senate primary to a Top 2 system, which could have hurt Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s re-election by squeezing out a third party from the November ballot, per the Associated Press.

The loneliest number: Just one Senate Democrat supported a GOP resolution that sought to block the Department of Veterans Affairs from providing abortion care — West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, who has not yet announced if he’s running for re-election but would face a tough fight in the ruby red state.

Friendly reminder: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his allies are looking to remind voters ahead of next months’ GOP gubernatorial primary that Trump has actually endorsed him in the race.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world?

The family of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten and died in Memphis after an interaction with police in January, is suing the city and several police officers who were involved in the altercation.

President Biden will meet with the “Tennessee Three” — three Democratic state lawmakers in Tennessee who faced expulsion votes in the legislature — at the White House on Monday.

Senators are frustrated with the classified briefing they received on the recent Defense Department intelligence leak.