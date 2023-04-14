From Tenn. to Texas, political majorities have curbed debate, minority rights

If it’s FRIDAY… Federal authorities arrest 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member in leak of classified documents… Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signs six-week abortion ban into law… VP Harris delivers keynote address at National Action Network conference in New York at noon ET… Donald Trump and Mike Pence address NRA meeting in Indianapolis, NBC’s Jon Allen and Olympia Sonnier report… And DeSantis, who speaks to the NRA confab via video message, delivers remarks at Liberty University and visits New Hampshire.

But FIRST… Intense gerrymandering and uncompetitive elections are just one component of what originally fueled the demonstrations by those Democratic Tennessee lawmakers and then later their expulsion by the GOP-controlled state House.

The other part is how the majority has curbed debate and minority rights.

“Well, they’ve limited debate to what they say is five minutes. But in reality, you ask one question, they’ll spend five minutes answering it, and your time is up,” said Justin Jones, one of the two expelled Black lawmakers who were later reinstated to office by their communities.

And it’s not just in Tennessee.

NBC News has discovered a handful states where the political majority recently has limited debate and/or minority rights.

Alabama: The state’s Senate passed a rules package this year after just 13 minutes of discussion on the subject. One new rule in the package limits debate on Budget Isolation Resolutions to just 10 minutes. Budget Isolation Resolutions allow the chamber to pass other legislation before they pass an appropriations bill. Without a BIR, the chamber is not allowed to pass any other legislation before they pass even a basic budget bill. Consistent with previous years, the chamber still needs a three-fifths majority vote to pass a BIR.

Colorado: This one isn’t technically a rule change, but the Democratic majority in Colorado’s House was able to enact a rule already on the books in the middle of a debate over two gun-control measures in March of this year. Republicans were filibustering on the two measures, so the Democratic majority voted in the middle of the debate to enact a rule that would limit debate on any bill to just one hour. The rule hadn’t been previously used “in recent memory,” according to the Denver Post.

North Carolina: The Republican majority in the House passed new rules this year that give a shorter notice ahead of votes to override the Democratic governor’s veto. This was when the GOP controlled one seat fewer than what is needed for a veto-proof majority, so if two Democrats broke party lines or didn’t show up to vote, Republicans had enough votes to override a veto if they were all present. Recently, one Democratic lawmaker switched parties, giving Republicans a simple majority even without this rule.

Texas: Republicans in the state Senate voted in 2021 to lower the threshold of votes needed to bring legislation to the floor. Previously, three-fifths of lawmakers (19) needed to vote in favor of bringing legislation to the floor. The Republicans lost one seat in the Senate in 2020, so they lowered the threshold to just 18 votes in 2021.

It’s not lost on us, by the way, that this erosion of minority rights is taking place in an environment where national Democrats want to eliminate the Senate filibuster in the nation’s capital.

Data Download: The number of the day is ... 40

That’s how many days it will be between the time when Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fell at a dinner in Washington, D.C. and when he will return to the Senate (this Monday) after recovering from a concussion and a minor rib fracture.

McConnell revealed his forthcoming return in a post on Twitter Thursday where he said, “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”

The senator is also expected to be joined Monday in his return by another senator, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, who is slated to return after being treated for clinical depression.

Other numbers you need to know today

More than 600,000: The number of DACA recipients who live in America. A new Biden administration rule would expand Affordable Care Act and Medicaid coverage to those recipients.

120 days: How long a retired U.S. Capitol Police officer was sentenced to home incarceration after telling a man who rioted at the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to take down a Facebook post about his involvement in the riot.

Almost 26 inches: How much rain was measured at the Ft. Lauderdale airport amid massive storms there this week.

$6 billion: The sale price, agreed in principle, that Dan Snyder is receiving to sell the Washington Commanders, according to the New York Times.

$6 billion: That’s also the price tag of the student loan debt settlement that the Supreme Court declined to block Thursday.

More than 250: The number of cases of unruly passengers the Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred to the FBI since late 2021.

Eyes on 2024: DeSantis in the spotlight as he signs abortion ban

Abortion is emerging as a potential fault line in the GOP presidential primary — and a potential liability in the general election. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now made clear where he stands on the issue — even if he did so quietly.

On Thursday, DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban shortly after the legislature passed the measure, but he didn’t announce that until late Thursday night, and did so simply with a statement, per NBC News’ Matt Dixon.

“The lack of fanfare around the legislation underscores how tricky abortion politics are for Republicans after the 2022 midterm elections — when Democrats hammered the GOP on the issue nationally — and specifically for DeSantis as he weighs seeking the GOP nomination for president,” Dixon writes.

DeSantis, of course, has not yet jumped into the presidential race. And his delay is concerning some of his allies, who believe he may be losing momentum and losing his opportunity to respond to attacks or organize early, the Miami Herald reports. If he does get into the race, he will face a tricky balancing act of appealing both to former President Donald Trump’s supporters and opponents, per the New York Times.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has drawn criticism from Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., who slammed DeSantis for leaving Florida while his state has been hit with massive flooding. DeSantis returned to the state on Thursday but is continuing his travels. On Friday he is speaking at Liberty University in Virginia, and he’ll also make his first visit to New Hampshire, where he is slated to speak at a GOP fundraiser.

Elsewhere on the trail…

GOP to the NRA: Presidential hopefuls are heading to the National Rifle Association’s annual conference this weekend, even as the organization has been mired in scandal and as the country grapples with recent mass shootings, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and Olympia Sonnier report.

Deposition Thursday: Former President Donald Trump appeared at a deposition in Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million fraud lawsuit related to his business.

Gotta have faith: Politico reports on how South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott is trying to leverage his relationship with the evangelical community as he moves closer to a full-blown presidential bid. On Thursday, Scott said while campaigning in New Hampshire he’d back a 20-week abortion ban, but he also did not take a position on medication abortions, per the Washington Post.

Caucus changes: Iowa Republicans advanced legislation mandating in-person participation in the state’s caucus and requiring registration 70 days before the caucus, per the Des Moines Register.

Beehive State buzz: Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson launched an exploratory committee for a primary run against GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, per the Associated Press.

Speaking of primaries: The Washington Post delves into how Republicans are trying to avoid divisive Senate primaries.

Comeback bid?: CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi is debating running for Congress again against Republican Rep. George Santos.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world?

Republicans are not likely to make it easy for Democrats to temporarily replace California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee, NBC News’ Ryan Nobles, Sahil Kapur, Julie Tsirkin and Frank Thorp V report.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., defended the Massachusetts Air National guardsman who was arrested Thursday for leaking classified documents online.

A company that was recently fined for employing children to clean slaughterhouses has reportedly hired workers who use stolen identities to apply to the jobs.