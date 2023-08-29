From the trail to trial: New Trump court day falls on day before Super Tuesday

What’s happening this Tuesday: Idalia strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Florida… President Biden speaks on lowering health care costs at 2:00 pm ET… Black Floridians’ anger at Ron DeSantis spills out after racist shooting in Jacksonville… And Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign meets the Iowa grind, NBC’s Katherine Koretski and Alex Tabet report.

But FIRST... If the March 4, 2024 trial date Judge Tanya Chutkan set for Donald Trump on Monday holds, it locks in the collision course between Trump’s legal calendar and the 2024 primary calendar.

March 4, of course, happens to be the day before Super Tuesday.

And if this federal election-interference trial lasts weeks, that takes you past the primaries of March 12 (in places like Georgia and Mississippi) and March 19 (Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio).

That all means if that if Trump wins in Iowa (where he’s currently ahead), New Hampshire (ditto), Nevada, South Carolina and those March contests beginning on Super Tuesday, he could have a significant — if not potentially insurmountable — delegate lead before a jury reaches a verdict.

Remember, it’s the delegate race that determines who wins or loses a presidential nomination.

Or say a rival like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., or former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley runs neck-and-neck with Trump in those first four GOP contests. What happens when there’s a split screen between the action on the campaign trial and in the courtroom?

Does Trump being off the trail and instead at trial hurt him? Or does it only result in GOP voters rallying to his side again?

On Monday, we wrote about how Trump’s legal troubles have the potential to catch up to him — and open the door to a Republican rival winning the nomination.

But there’s another possibility here: Trump runs the table in the early states, and he holds the clear GOP lead heading into Super Tuesday.

Then what?

Also think of some of the unintended consequences: Fewer losing GOP candidates could drop out (to see what the verdicts bring). Multiple remaining rivals could then open the door to a contested convention, and that could lower the winning percentages needed to win individual primaries (which probably helps Trump).

Bottom line: If Republicans are going to stop Trump — and this potential collision course between the primary calendar and the legal calendar — it’s got to be in Iowa.

The number of the day is … $950,000

That’s how much Best of America PAC, the super PAC supporting North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, has spent on ads since last week’s GOP debate, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. The spending outpaces other outside groups and candidates, and underscores Burgum’s challenge to qualify for the second debate, for which the Republican National Committee has set higher polling and fundraising thresholds.

Burgum’s campaign has said he has already garnered the 50,000 individual donors necessary to qualify for the second debate next month. But he so far has only hit 3% in one poll from Iowa that appears to meet the RNC's polling criteria.

Other numbers to know

75 mph: The sustained strength of winds in Hurricane Idalia’s system, as the storm barrels toward Florida.

26%: The portion of Americans in a new Associated Press-NORC poll who describe Biden as “old” or “outdated.”

More than 3: The number of hours the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s campus was on lockdown after a gunman killed a faculty member in a science building.

70: The number of Republican members of the Tennessee House who voted to silence Democratic State Rep. Justin Jones, a member of the “Tennessee Three,” for violating new rules related to staying on topic.

$40 million: How much one Marine veteran earned after uncovering a multi-million dollar fraud scheme at her workplace, Booz Allen Hamilton, per NBC News’ Ken Dilanian and Laura Strickler.

$4.1 million: The fine American Airlines is facing for long tarmac delays, per the Department of Transportation.

49: The age of Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, known as “Joe the Plumber,” when he died Sunday. Wurzelbacher was thrust into the national spotlight in 2008, when he asked then-Sen. Barack Obama a question about taxes during that presidential campaign.

Eyes on 2024: DeSantis heads back home

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has headed back home from the campaign trail as his state grapples with a pair of crises.

On Monday, DeSantis had been scheduled to campaign in South Carolina, but instead he was back in the Sunshine State, holding press conferences highlighting efforts to prepare for Hurricane Idalia. The storm has also forced DeSantis to work with President Joe Biden, and the governor noted he had spoken with Biden about federal assistance, per NBC’s Alec Hernández.

DeSantis’ wife, Casey, instead attended GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan’s Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, S.C., telling supporters that DeSantis “is exactly where he needs to be,” per NBC’s Gregory Hyatt.

DeSantis was also back in Florida on Sunday following a racist shooting in Jacksonville, where a white gunman killed three Black people at a Dollar General store over the weekend.

But DeSantis, who called the shooter a “scumbag,” was met with boos at the Sunday vigil for the victims. NBC News’ Matt Dixon writes that the episode highlighted the “mistrust” between the Black community and DeSantis.

“Florida’s Black community and beyond have been vocally opposed to the DeSantis administration’s focus on wiping out higher education diversity programs, the teaching of institutional racism to public school students, scrutinizing African American history courses and drawing a redistricting map that erased northern Florida’s only Black-performing congressional seat, which included the city of Jacksonville,” Dixon notes.

In other campaign news…

Trump trial: Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case are set to be arraigned on Sept. 6. One co-defendant, attorney Ray Smith, became the first to plead not guilty on Monday. Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, has continued to use the trial to raise money, claiming in a fundraising email that the campaign has raised $9 million since his mugshot was released last week, per NBC News’ Jake Traylor.

Heating up the phone lines: The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office was inundated with phone calls from Trump supporters on Monday, after conservative Charlie Kirk said on his talk show that officials were trying to keep Trump after the ballot, NBC’s Emma Barnett reports.

No, it’s Iowa: NBC’s Katherine Koretski and Alex Tabet dig into the state of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s operation in Iowa as he looks to capitalize off of the attention from the first primary debate.

Speaking of a debate bump: Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley raised $1 million in the 72 hours after the debate, per Fox news.

Low tide: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s presidential campaign has gone largely dark after he didn’t make last week’s GOP presidential debate, NBC’s Alec Hernández and Alex Tabet report.

Biden’s challenge: The Biden campaign is looking to energize Black voters, a crucial part of its coalition in 2024, per the New York Times.

“Not afraid” to tell Ramaswamy off: Rapper Eminiem issued a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy, asking him to stop performing his songs.

A strained state party: The New York Times profiles the turmoil underway in the Michigan Republican Party after Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election have divided members and led to fist fights and felony charges.

GOP seeks campaign finance win: A little-known lawsuit filed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee could overhaul campaign finance by allowing party committees and campaigns to coordinate more freely, Politico reports.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

Pope Francis sparked fury in Ukraine after comments he made to Russian Catholics invoking, “the great Mother Russia.”

Spanish prosecutors have opened an investigation into the head of Spain’s soccer federation over allegations he kissed a member of the women’s national team on the lips without her consent following their World Cup victory.

The utility company Hawaiian Electric is denying allegations that it was responsible for a deadly wildfire in Maui, claiming its power lines were de-energized for over six hours before the fire.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are among some of the tech leaders that will attend a Senate policy forum in Washington next month to discuss ways to regulate artificial intelligence.